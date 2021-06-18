>Free Pickleball Lesson and Drills
The Cambridge Area Pickleball Association is offering a free Lesson and Skills & Drills as the outdoor seasons starts. This will be done over two evenings, June 21-22, from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambridge outdoor pickleball courts. The first night is a lesson for new players with the second evening of skills & drill to increase the player’s comfort and confidence on the pickleball courts. Pickleball is described as the combination of badminton, ping pong and tennis and is played on a court about 1/2 the size of a tennis court. In the past three years more than 150 players in the area have joined in getting exercise and improving their health. Pickleball paddles and ball are available for the lesson and drills. Join in the exercise, fun and friendship and then enjoy the sport for the rest of the summer. There are openings for only 10 players. If there are questions and/or to reserve your place, call 763-567-9641.
Friday, June 18
>Free Family Friendly Movie in North Branch
Anderson & Koch Ford in North Branch will be offering “A Fully Loaded Family Friendly Film” at their location, 5577 St. Croix Trail, North Branch. Gates open at 8 p.m. with the movie beginning at dusk. Bring your blankets and chairs. Complimentary popcorn, pop and candy available.
Saturday, June 19
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry in Isanti
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer. Our volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
Tuesday, June 22
>The Dweebs to Perform in North Branch
The Dweebs will headline the concert in Central Park, 6250 Main St., North Branch. Food and fun begins at 6 p.m., followed by story time at 6:45 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. The Dweebs play top 40 hits from the 60s through today.
Wednesday, June 23
>Bold North Day Camp
Bold North Day Camp - Backcountry Camping, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open for youth grades 4-8. Pack your bag as you head out on a backwoods adventure. Youth will discover how to plan for an overnight backpacking trip, learn tips and tricks for setting up a backcountry campsite and explore the forest using GPS navigation at the Kanabec History Center in Mora. To register contact Chisago County 4-H staff at 651-277-0150.
Thursday, June 24
>High 48s to Perform in Cambridge
The High 48s will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Sumo Egg Rolls and The Parlor Ice Cream food trucks will arrive on site at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29
>Transit Authority to Perform in North Branch
Transit Authority will headline the concert in Central Park, 6250 Main St., North Branch. Food and fun begins at 6 p.m., followed by story time at 6:45 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. Transit Authority is a premier Chicago tribute band.
Wednesday, June 30
>Bold North Day Camp
Bold North Day Camp - Trail Biking, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open for youth grades 4-8. Pack your bike, it’s time to hit the trails. Youth will learn about bike and trail maintenance, learn tips and tricks for trail riding and familiarize themselves with the great single track riding that Springvale County Park in Cambridge has to offer. To register contact Chisago County 4-H staff at 651-277-0150.
