Through Dec. 31
>Winter Clothing Drive in Rush City
A winter clothing exchange will be available Rush City City Hall, 325 S. Eilot Ave. Donations of gently-used clean coats, mitten, hats or scarfs for children or adults are needed and can be left at City Hall. Anyone who is need of any of these items is encouraged to stop at City Hall, check out the donations and take what is needed. This event is sponsored by Rush City Cares and will be available through the end of December.
Saturday, Dec. 21
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. In other words you do not have to live in Isanti County to come to Ruby’s. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
>Skate with the Bluejackets
Cambridge-Isanti High School Hockey presents Skate with the Bluejackets from 3-5 p.m. at the outdoor rink in Cambridge. Are you a Bluejacket hockey fan? Have you ever wanted to meet your favorite Bluejacket hockey player? Grab your skates because here’s your chance. The hockey players will be on site to take pictures and skate with their fans. Treats will be provided. The event is free and all are welcome.
Sunday, Dec. 22
>Children’s Christmas Musical in North Branch
“Arrest These Merry Gentlemen,” a children’s Christmas musical, will be presented by NBkids, the children’s ministry of NorthBrook Church, at 10 a.m. at the North Branch Area High School Auditorium, 38175 Grand Ave., North Branch. There is no charge and everyone is welcome to attend.
>Sweet Tooth Poetry in Cambridge
Sweet Tooth Poetry will meet at 4 p.m. at Scout and Morgan Books in Cambridge, 114 Buchanan St. N. Constructive critique and open sharing. Bring a few copies of a poem you would like feedback on. For more information call Don at 612-810-4803.
Thursday, Dec. 26
>Memorial Blood Centers Blood Drive
Memorial Blood Centers will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at the Isanti Community Center, 208 1/2 First Ave. NW, Isanti. For more information, call 1-888-GIVE-BLD (1-888-448-3253) or visit MBC.ORG.
Thursday, Jan. 9
>Free Computer Classes
An “Overview of Computers” class, taught by Dave Larson, will be held at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register call 763-689-5912. There is no cost to attend.
Thursday, Jan. 16
>Free Computer Classes
An “Introduction to Windows” class, taught by Dave Larson, will be held at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register call 763-689-5912. There is no cost to attend.
Monday, Jan. 20
>Skate with the Bluejackets
Cambridge-Isanti High School Hockey presents Skate with the Bluejackets from 5-7 p.m. at the outdoor rink in Cambridge. Are you a Bluejacket hockey fan? Have you ever wanted to meet your favorite Bluejacket hockey player? Grab your skates because here’s your chance. The hockey players will be on site to take pictures and skate with their fans. Treats will be provided. The event is free and all are welcome.
Thursday, Jan. 23
>Free Computer Classes
An “Intermediate Windows” class, taught by Dave Larson, will be held at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register call 763-689-5912. There is no cost to attend.
