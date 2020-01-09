Thursday, Jan. 9
>Master Gardeners Monthly Meeting
Isanti County University of Minnesota Master Gardeners monthly presentation will be Mole, Gopher and Small Rodent Control. This free presentation will be begin at 7 p.m. in the lower lever of the Isanti County Government Center in Cambridge. Call the U of M Extension Office for a reservation, 763-689-1810.
Sunday, Jan. 12
>Sanctuary Dedication at Salem Lutheran
The Salem Lutheran Church of Dalbo (4638 381st Ave. NW, Dalbo), would like to invite the community, friends, family and all those who helped with the remodeling of the sanctuary to a dedication service at 10:30 a.m. Refreshments to follow.
>Cash Bingo at Christ the King in Cambridge
The Christ the King Knights of Columbus, Council No. 12813, is sponsoring “Cash Bingo” at 2 p.m. They will serve pizza, snacks and a beverage. Free will donation for the eats. Bingo will be held at their Parish Hall, 305 Fern St. N., Cambridge. All proceeds will go to help their Council fund community and parish projects.
Monday, Jan. 13
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church (980 W. Fourth St., Rush City) from 1-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
>We R Able Support Group
Brooke Weiner, optometrist, will speak at the We R Able Support Group Meeting at 1 p.m. at the Chisago County Senior Center, 38790 Sixth Ave., North Branch. Everyone welcome. $1 suggested donation. Questions, call 651-674-4642.
Thursday, Jan. 16
>Free Computer Classes
An “Introduction to Windows” class, taught by Dave Larson, will be held at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register call 763-689-5912. There is no cost to attend.
Friday, Jan. 17
>Beginning Genealogy Research
Beginning Genealogy Research will be held at 7 p.m. The course is sponsored by the Chisago County Historical Society and will be held at the Chisago County History Center, 12795 Lake Boulevard, Lindstrom. Beginners will be taught the basics of starting a family tree along with an introduction to online sources to help you with your search. There is no fee for this class taught by a genealogist with more than 30 years of experience in American, European and Scandinavian genealogical research. For more information email chisagohistory@frontiernet.net or call 651-269-3580.
Saturday, Jan. 18
>Peace Walk in Cambridge
The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
>Scandinavian Winter Feast
The Royal Neighbors 21st Scandinavian Winter Feast will be held at the Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW, Braham) at 1 p.m. Enjoy Lutefisk, potato sausage, meatballs, potatoes, rutabagas, peas, rolls, pickles and bread pudding. There will also be entertainment, a silent auction and cash bar. Cost is $18 per person and advance tickets are required by Monday, Jan. 13. Purchase tickets at brahamcenter.org or call 320-396-3177. Proceeds go toward building a storage shed at the Braham Event Center.
Monday, Jan. 20
>Skate with the Bluejackets
Cambridge-Isanti High School Hockey presents Skate with the Bluejackets from 5-7 p.m. at the outdoor rink in Cambridge. Are you a Bluejacket hockey fan? Have you ever wanted to meet your favorite Bluejacket hockey player? Grab your skates because here’s your chance. The hockey players will be on site to take pictures and skate with their fans. Treats will be provided. The event is free and all are welcome.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Andersen Corporation (39811 Golden Ave., North Branch) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Thursday, Jan. 23
>Free Computer Classes
An “Intermediate Windows” class, taught by Dave Larson, will be held at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register call 763-689-5912. There is no cost to attend.
Friday, Jan. 24
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the American Legion (6439 Elm St., North Branch) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
>Enjoy lunch and The Whitesidewalls Rock n’ Roll Revue
The Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW, Braham) will host lunch and The White Sidewalls Rock n’ Roll Revue. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with the show at 1 p.m. Cost for lunch and the show is $32 in advance; $35 at the door. Cost for the show only is $25 in advance or at the door. Only cash or check accepted at the door. For reservations call 651-270-2733 or 651-592-3482. Tickets are also available in Braham at the Braham Event Center, Park Cafe and Frandsen Bank & Trust.
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church (207 County Road 23 NW, Isanti) from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 25
>Open Gym at Braham Event Center
The Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW, Braham) will host an Open Gym featuring Lee “Colorblind” Johnson from 9 a.m. to noon. Free admission, but per-registration required at www.brahamcenter.org. There will be free snacks, bouncy house, games and music, and kids can bring a trike or ball along. Kids of all ages are welcome. Parents must be present and bring indoor shoes.
Friday, Jan. 31
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Braham Area High School (531 Elmhurst Ave. S., Braham) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 1
>Candlelight Ski at Cambridge Campus
The 18th annual Candlelight Ski will be held at the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus, 300 Spirit River Drive S. Ski, hike or bring your sled and enjoy the cross-country ski trails lined with luminaries in the Spirit River Nature Area. The event will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in rooms G201, G202 and the lobby. The event is free, family-friendly and everyone is welcome. Entertainment by Ken Krona and Rick Stener from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Door prizes at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15
>Scandinavian Research
Scandinavian Research will be held at 2 p.m. The course is sponsored by the Chisago County Historical Society and will be held at the Chisago County History Center, 12795 Lake Boulevard, Lindstrom. Scandinavian Research includes online Swedish and Norwegian archive research along with help in reading the records. There is no fee for this class taught by a genealogist with more than 30 years of experience in American, European and Scandinavian genealogical research. For more information email chisagohistory@frontiernet.net or call 651-269-3580.
