Through Dec. 31
>Winter Clothing Drive in Rush City
A winter clothing exchange will be available Rush City City Hall, 325 S. Eilot Ave. Donations of gently-used clean coats, mitten, hats or scarfs for children or adults are needed and can be left at City Hall. Anyone who is need of any of these items is encouraged to stop at City Hall, check out the donations and take what is needed. This event is sponsored by Rush City Cares and will be available through the end of December.
Friday, Dec. 13
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Chisago County Senior Center (38790 Sixth Ave., North Branch) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 14
>Braham Santa Day
Santa Day will be held at the Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dad’s Belgian Waffle Brunch will be served from 8 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $8; children under 6 eat free. There will also be Santa’s Gift Shoppe; Elves’ Workshop; Photos with Santa ($1 or food shelf donation); Mrs. Claus Bake Sale, holiday music and entertainment; and decorated Christmas trees and wreaths for sale.
>Rush City Santa Day
Rush City Santa Day will begin with pictures with Santa in the Rush City Park Bandshell from 9-10 a.m. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Tiger Store will be open at Chucker’s Bowl where children can shop for gently or used items at no cost (wrapping is included). Shopping with Santa and photos will be from 12:15-1 p.m. From 10-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. the choir will sing at the Rush City Library. From 10:15-10:30 a.m. there will be stories with Santa at the Library and from 10:30-11 a.m. there will be pictures with Santa at the Library. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. there will be crafts and shop for cookies at the Library. At the Bulrush Golf Course there will be wagon rides, bonfire and bingo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 11:15-11:45 a.m. there will be caroling with the Rush City School Choir and from 11:15 a.m. to noon there will be pictures with Santa, also at Bulrush.
>Santa is coming to Rosewood Senior Living
Santa will be coming to Rosewood Senior Living in Cambridge (801 Main St. N.) from 9-11:30 a.m. There will be free pictures with Santa and refreshments. Everyone is welcome to the event, but Rosewood encourages all family members to make a special trip to see their loved ones. Donations will go toward their resident activity funds.
>City Center Market Holiday Open House
City Center Market in Cambridge (122 N. Buchanan St.) will host a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Join for lots of fun at the co-op with an ugly sweater contest, chances to win great prizes and lots of delicious holiday samples! You can also enjoy live holiday music by Kenny Krona from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.citycentermarket.coop.
>Almelund Santa Day
Santa and Mrs. Claus are coming to Almelund-Amador Town Hall from 2-4 p.m. Enjoy a cup of coffee or hot apple cider and sample Christmas goodies with your friends and neighbors while the kids visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Included in the festive activities is a bake-craft sale fundraiser for the Amador Heritage Center. Don’t miss this old-fashioned community tradition that is fun for kids of all ages. Don’t forget your cameras!
>Santa to Visit Sideline’s in Cambridge
All are welcome to bring your kids for a free picture with Santa from 5-7 p.m. at Sideline’s Sports Grill in Cambridge (138 Southeast Second Ave.). There will be many different backgrounds to choose from and additional photos can be purchased.
Sunday, Dec. 15
>The Kingery Family Gospel Concert
The Kingery Family will present a Bluegrass-Gospel Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rush City (980 West Fourth St.). Free-will offering with proceeds supporting Fostering Families, an organization who enhances the lives of children and families by strengthening the roots of the foster care. Fellowship follows with refreshments.
Monday, Dec. 16
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Harris Covenant Church (43680 Gates Ave., Harris) from 1-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
>Alzheimer’s Support Group
Alzheimer’s Support Group will hold its monthly meeting every Third Tuesday from 10-11:30 a.m. at GracePointe Crossing Town Center, 1545 Riverhills Parkway NW, Cambridge. Meetings are facilitated by Molly Carlson of GracePointe Crossing and will provide education, information and support. Refreshments served. This is a joint venture with GracePointe Crossing and Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s. All welcome. For more information contact Julie Tooker at 763-691-6166.
>Isanti County Triad Christmas Potluck
Isanti County Triad will have their Christmas Potluck on at 11 a.m. at Cambridge Lutheran Church, 621 Old Main St. N. Please bring a dish to share. Triad is for Isanti County Senior Citizens and law enforcement to work together to keep seniors safe and educated about issues that affect seniors.
Thursday, Dec. 19
>Memory Cafe in Isanti
The Isanti Memory Cafe will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Spirit River Community Center, 1321 Heritage Blvd., Isanti. Come with your loved one or care companion. Share your stories and socialize with others who are concerned about memory loss in a relaxed setting. Sponsored by Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s, Spirit River Community Center and funds from a grant from Allina Health. Registration or questions, call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192 or email jtooker@preshomes.org. There is no charge to attend.
Saturday, Dec. 21
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. In other words you do not have to live in Isanti County to come to Ruby’s. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
Sunday, Dec. 22
>Children’s Christmas Musical in North Branch
“Arrest These Merry Gentlemen,” a children’s Christmas musical, will be presented by NBkids, the children’s ministry of NorthBrook Church, at 10 a.m. at the North Branch Area High School Auditorium, 38175 Grand Ave., North Branch. There is no charge and everyone is welcome to attend.
Thursday, Dec. 26
>Memorial Blood Centers Blood Drive
Memorial Blood Centers will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at the Isanti Community Center, 208 1/2 First Ave. NW, Isanti. For more information, call 1-888-GIVE-BLD (1-888-448-3253) or visit MBC.ORG.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.