>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) are available for pickup at the North Branch Outlet Mall, Suite 108, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during remote learning. Questions? Call Donna at 612-363-5072. For more information on Vikings Vittles visit trinitynorthbranch.org/missions.
Friday, April 9
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Grace Church in Wyoming (26680 Faxton Ave.) from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Monday, April 12
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at First Lutheran Church in Rush City (1000 S. Jay Ave.) from 1-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Thursday, April 15
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at First Baptist Church in Cambridge (304 S. Main St.) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Saturday, May 1
>South Maple Ridge Cleanup Day
The South Maple Ridge Cemetery Association will hold its annual Cleanup Day on May 1. Come for clean up help when you can. The annual meeting will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a Potluck Lunch outdoors (weather permitting).
