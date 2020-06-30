Throughout summer
>Vikings Vittles Food Distribution
Viking Vittles will be distributing bags of food every Wednesday this summer. These will be available for pickup from 3-6 p.m. or until gone at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, Countryside Mobile Home Park in North Branch and Stacy Lions Park. This is open to anyone wanting a little extra help feeding their kids over the summer. If you would like to support Viking Vittles by donating you can visit www.gofundme.com/f/nguk5-viking-vittles to donate.
Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will distribute groceries every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. No referral is needed.
Tuesday, July 14
>American Legion Post 290 Meeting
The American Legion Post 290, Cambridge, will hold its regular meeting on July 14 at 6 p.m. Members are requested to wear a mask or face covering while at the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.