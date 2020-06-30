Throughout summer

>Vikings Vittles Food Distribution

Viking Vittles will be distributing bags of food every Wednesday this summer. These will be available for pickup from 3-6 p.m. or until gone at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, Countryside Mobile Home Park in North Branch and Stacy Lions Park. This is open to anyone wanting a little extra help feeding their kids over the summer. If you would like to support Viking Vittles by donating you can visit www.gofundme.com/f/nguk5-viking-vittles to donate.

Every Tuesday

>Isanti County Food Pantry

The Isanti County Food Pantry will distribute groceries every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. No referral is needed.

Tuesday, July 14

>American Legion Post 290 Meeting

The American Legion Post 290, Cambridge, will hold its regular meeting on July 14 at 6 p.m. Members are requested to wear a mask or face covering while at the meeting.

