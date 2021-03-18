Saturday, March 20
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton (401 Eighth Ave. S.) from 8 a.m. to noon. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer. Our volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. In other words you do not have to live in Isanti county to come to Ruby’s. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Any questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
Monday, March 22
>Chisago County 4-H Poultry and Rabbit Meeting
All are welcome to the Chisago County 4-H Poultry and Rabbit meeting to be held at 6:30 p.m. at Kost Church in North Branch (37405 Kost Trail, North Branch). Come learn about these great animals and how you can raise them at home! Contact 4-H Coordinator Jeremy Freeman at 651-277-0150 to learn more.
Thursday, March 25
>Chisago County 4-H Virtual Orientation
All are invited to a Virtual Chisago County 4-H Orientation to be held at 4 p.m. Learn about the opportunities 4-H can provide your family and the many enrollment pathways you can take. Contact 4-H Coordinator Jeremy Freeman at 651-277-0150 for more information.
Saturday, March 27
>Chisago County 4-H Sleeping Pant Workshop
All are invited to a Chisago County 4-H Sleeping Pant Sewing Workshop to be held at 10 a.m. at Kost Church in North Branch (37405 Kost Trail, North Branch). Learn how to sew your own sleeping pants! No prior sewing experience needed. Contact 4-H Coordinator Jeremy Freeman at 651-277-0150 for more information.
Tuesday, March 30
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stacy (31075 Genesis Ave.) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
