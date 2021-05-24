>Save the Date for the Hayride 4 Food Drive
Hayride 4 Food Drive organizers are excited to announce the annual Hayride 4 Food Drive that benefits local nonprofit organizations will return to Bloomgren Farms, located north of Cub Foods in Cambridge, on Sunday, Oct. 3. The hayrides will return, as well as silent auctions, raffles, fun activities and refreshments. Admission is a non-perishable food item or a cash donation. More details to come closer to the date.
>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) are available for pickup at the North Branch Outlet Mall, Suite 108, on every school day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Questions? Call Donna at 612-363-5072. For more information on Vikings Vittles visit trinitynorthbranch.org/missions.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held every Saturday through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more. The Farmers Market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge.
Friday, May 21
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the American Legion in North Branch (6439 Elm St.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti (109 Second Ave. S.) from 12-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Saturday, May 22
>Play Inc. Presents ‘24 Hour Plays’
Play Inc. Arts Presents OFF BOOK Series “24 Hour Plays.” They will be presenting this wildly fun short play series once again at 7 p.m. Writers, directors and actors have just 24 hours to produce a play. Writers present an idea, and write it, directors get the actors together and direct it. 24 hours later, you are the audience for their play! It’s great fun! Tickets are available at playincarts.org.
Thursday, May 27
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at New Hope Community Church in Cambridge (33030 Vickers St. NE) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Friday, May 28
>Almelund Farmers Market
The Almelund Farmers Market begins its 14th season on Friday, May 28 at Rod’s Country Corner. All are welcome on Fridays from 3-6 p.m. to check out the local items. Annuals, perennials and garden plants, asparagus, rhubarb, eggs, maple syrup, honey, breads, jams/jellies, craft items and other goodies available. Products change with the season. New vendors are encouraged and welcome to join this community get-together.
Thursday, June 3
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Braham (905 W. Central Drive) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Thursday, June 3
>Ole Olson and Friends Variety Show in Cambridge
The Ole Olson and Friends Variety Show will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. The Cambridge Bar & Grill and The Parlor Ice Cream food trucks will arrive on site at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Rush City High School in Rush City (51001 Fairfield Ave.) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Thursday, June 10
>Chmeilewski Funtime Band in Cambridge
The Chmeilewski Funtime Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. The Teppanyaki Grill and The Parlor Ice Cream food trucks will arrive on site at 6 p.m.
