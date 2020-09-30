>North Chisago County Historical Society Museum
The North Chisago County Historical Society museum opened in May 2015 and its mission is to “discover, preserve and disseminate knowledge regarding the history of North Chisago County and the state of Minnesota.” The Museum is located downtown Rush City at 350 South Eliot Ave. At this time, the Museum is closed due to the COVID pandemic; however, normally is open on Thursdays, 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are many volunteers working on new displays to be featured at the museum. These changes are driving a need to update the current website and Facebook page and thus the Historical Society is looking for a volunteer to redesign and manage our social media platforms. Please submit qualifications and resume to Deb Dahlberg@ dandeb66@yahoo.com
>Isanti County Food Pantry Every Tuesday
The Isanti County Food Pantry will distribute groceries to families in need of assistance every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. A referral is needed from Isanti County Family Services.
Thursday, Oct. 1
>2020 Virtual Candidate Forum
The North 65 Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 2020 Virtual Candidate Forum from 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The following candidates have been invited to participate: Cambridge City Council, Isanti City Council, Cambridge-Isanti School Board, Isanti County Commissioner Districts 2, 3 and 4, State Senator District 32 and State Representative District 32A. Questions for the candidates can be submitted online at north65chamber.com. Look for the forum under events.
Thursday, Oct. 8
>Blood Drive in Stacy
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Sunnyside Free Lutheran Church in Stacy (22745 Typo Creek Drive NE) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Friday, Oct. 9
>Veterans Memorial Park Dedication in Cambridge
The Veterans Memorial Park Dedication will be held at 6 p.m. at 207 S. Birch St., Cambridge. Walls 1-2 and 3 will be unveiled. There will also be a flag raising ceremony. All are welcome and should bring a lawn chair. For more information call 612-324-3568.
Thursday, Oct. 15
>Blood Drive in North Branch
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch (38460 Lincoln Trail) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
>Chisago County Senior Center Annual Meeting
The Chisago County Senior Center will be having its annual meeting at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public and if you are 55 and older you are encouraged to vote for future board candidates. Please come a few minutes early to get health screened by one of our trained volunteers. The Senior Center is located at 38790 Sixth Ave. in North Branch.
