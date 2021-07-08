>Chisago County Fair Talent Contest
It’s time to show off your talent! Singers, musicians, comedians, and entertainers of every age are encouraged to participate in the 37th annual Amateur Talent Contest at the Chisago County Fair on Sunday, July 25. Prizes are awarded to the top two winners of each category. All first-place winners advance to the Minnesota State Fair County Fair Talent Contest. The registration deadline is Saturday, July 17. For talent contest information visit www.chisagocountyfair.org. Look under the Exhibitors tab.
Every Friday
Isanti Farmers Market
The Isanti Family Farmer’s Market is held every Friday, from 2-6 p.m., at 400 West Dual Boulevard, Isanti. The Market will run through Sept. 24 and features a wide variety of seasonal produce, meats, baked goods, handmade craft goods, and more.
Every Saturday
Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more.
Every Saturday
North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the Members Cooperative Credit Union parking lot, on the corner of Eighth Avenue and Main Street, through Oct. 30. Fresh locally grown vegetables, fruit, canned items, baked goods, crafts, flowers, farm fresh eggs and more.
Tuesday, July 13
Sweethearts Dinner Band in North Branch
The Sweethearts Dinner Band will headline the concert in Central Park, 6250 Main St., North Branch. Food and fun begins at 6 p.m., followed by story time at 6:45 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. The Sweethearts Dinner Band plays alternative rock from then and now.
Wednesday, July 14
Bold North Day Camp
Bold North Day Camp - Fishing, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open for youth grade 4-8. Get hooked on fishing while enjoying the beauty of Mille Lacs Lake. Make your own lure and test it out from the fishing piers at Eddy’s Resort in Onamia. To register contact Chisago County 4-H staff at 651-277-0150.
Wednesday, July 14
Senior Social in Braham
Did you ever wonder how all those pies for Pie Day get made? Representatives from the Pie Baking committee will be letting you know at the Senior Social at 2 p.m. at the Braham Event Center, Alice Studt Library, 655 Eighth St. SW. This is a free event with refreshments and a fun time to do some socializing.
Thursday, July 15
Rockin' Hollywood to Perform in Cambridge
Rockin’ Hollywood will perform at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Cambridge, Main Street and Second Avenue Southeast. This is part of the downtown’s Third Thursday events.
Saturday, July 17
Ruby's Pop-Up Pantry
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer. Our volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
Sunday, July 18
Rush City Aquatic Center 'Big Splash'
All are welcome to join for the “Big Splash” at the Rush City Pool. From noon to 4 p.m. there will be carnival games, food, fun and the Lucky Duck Race. From 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. there is only a $2 per person charge to swim. Bingo will be held in the Rush City Council Chambers from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Proceeds from this event will help purchase additional equipment for the Rush City Aquatic Center, located at 305 S. Eliot Ave., Rush City.
