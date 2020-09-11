>Unexpected Company Chorale
Unexpected Company Chorale will be canceling the winter concert due the COVID-19 pandemic. No decisions have been made at this point about the spring concert. For more information visit www.ucchorale.org or their Facebook page, @UCChoraleMN and look for them on YouTube - search for Unexpected Company Chorale.
>Order Apple Pies from Almelund
Even though the 2020 Almelund Apple Festival is canceled due to COVID-19, arrangements have been made to provide frozen homemade apple pies. An order form is located on the website: www.amadortownship.com. Order form and full payment of $14 per pie must be received by Sept. 13. Pick-up date is Sunday, Sept. 20 between noon and 4 p.m. at the Amador Heritage Center Museum Grounds. If you cannot pick up on that date, pies must be picked up no later than Sept. 27 from Rod’s Country Corner or the Almelund Mercantile (on Sept. 25-27 only). Making these pies available will provide a taste of what is normally a huge, highly anticipated festival in Almelund. Mark your calendars for Sept. 19, 2021. Hope to see you then. Thanks for your continued support from the Almelund Apple Festival Committee.
Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will distribute groceries every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. No referral is needed.
Every Friday
>Isanti Family Farmers Market
The Isanti Family Farmers Market is held every Friday from 2-6 p.m. at 400 West Dual Blvd., Isanti (next to the Isanti Liquor Store). Offering a wide variety of seasonal produce, meats, baked goods, handmade craft goods and more. The Market will be held through Sept. 25.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 N. Buchanan St., Cambridge. Fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts, and more!
>North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Member’s Cooperative Credit Union, the corner of Main Street and Eighth Avenue at 6241 Main St., North Branch. Fresh vegetables, fruits, jams and jellies, baked goods and other farmer-produced items will be on sale every Saturday through Oct. 31.
Saturday, Sept. 12
>Sno Barons Free Fireworks
The Sno Barons Snowmobile Club will present free fireworks honoring their neighbors, partners and community. The event will be held at the Hay Days site, 38740 Oriole Ave., North Branch. Entry only between 7:30-8 p.m. with the fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Drive in and stay in or around your car. Social distancing required.
Monday, Sept. 14
>Blood Drive in Rush City
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at First Lutheran Church in Rush City (1000 S. Jay Ave.) from 1-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-5 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairgrounds parking lot before 1 p.m. and do not park on Highway 95 (or any other place close by) and wait. They will register you while you are in your car and distribute the groceries into your trunk or the hatch back of your vehicle only. If you live outside of Isanti County and have not received food in the last three months, call 612-402-6100 to see if you qualify for food. Please have no more than two families or individuals per car (only two distributions per car). If you have not registered in the last three months, please be prepared to show your picture ID and one current utility bill in your name with your current address.
Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 17-19
>Activities Planned in Downtown Cambridge
THURSDAY, SEPT. 17: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Scarecrows created by businesses on display in downtown Cambridge. Post your picture with your favorites and be entered to win a prize basket. 5 p.m. - Thank You Bags will be given out, while supplies last. 5-7:30 p.m. - Timeless Band plays at Main Street and Second Avenue South. Discover Downtown Third Thursday specials offered by various businesses. FRIDAY, SEPT. 18 - Cambridge, MN Rock N Motor Show, 4-10 p.m. on Main Street. Cars, food trucks and live music. Thank You Bags available, while supplies last. There is a limit of 100 cars and participants must preregister. Details at https://www.facebook.com/Cambridge-MN-Rock-N-Motor-Show-101446351686490/. SATURDAY, SEPT. 19 - City Wide Garage Sales, - Farmers Market at City Center Market, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
