>Free Pickleball Lesson and Drills
The Cambridge Area Pickleball Association is offering a free Lesson and Skills & Drills as the outdoor seasons starts. This will be done over two evenings, June 21-22, from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambridge outdoor pickleball courts. The first night is a lesson for new players with the second evening of skills & drill to increase the player’s comfort and confidence on the pickleball courts. Pickleball is described as the combination of badminton, ping pong and tennis and is played on a court about 1/2 the size of a tennis court. In the past three years more than 150 players in the area have joined in getting exercise and improving their health. Pickleball paddles and ball are available for the lesson and drills. Join in the exercise, fun and friendship and then enjoy the sport for the rest of the summer. There are openings for only 10 players. If there are questions and/or to reserve your place, call 763-567-9641.
>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) will be available for pickup starting June 16 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch and Stacy Lions Park. They will also be available for pickup at Central Park North Branch starting June 23 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Questions, call Donna at 612-363-5072.
Every Monday in June
>Isanti County Vaccine Clinics
Starting in June, every Monday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., Isanti County Public Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines at the Isanti County Government Center (555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge) to those 12 and older. Those 12-17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and older can receive the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines. Participants will have the option of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted. Anyone ages 12-17 must have a parent/guardian present in order to receive the vaccine. You do not need insurance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and you will not be charged for the COVID-19 vaccine. To register for a COVID-19 vaccine visit:
Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Every Friday
>Almelund Farmers Market
The Almelund Farmers Market will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Fridays from at Rod’s Country Corner. Annuals, perennials and garden plants, asparagus, rhubarb, eggs, maple syrup, honey, breads, jams/jellies, craft items and other goodies available. Products change with the season. New vendors are encouraged and welcome to join.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more.
Thursday, June 10
>Chmeilewski Funtime Band in Cambridge
The Chmeilewski Funtime Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. The Teppanyaki Grill and The Parlor Ice Cream food trucks will arrive on site at 6 p.m.
Friday, June 11
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Cambridge Medical Center in Cambridge (701 S. Dellwood St.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Tuesday, June 15
>Reception in Honor of Departing North Branch Principal
All are invited to a reception from 2-4 p.m. in the Sunrise cafeteria (37775 Grand Ave., North Branch) to celebrate the 30-plus year career of elementary principal Lori Zimmerman before her departure at the end of June. North Branch Area Public Schools has also created this padlet for people to leave notes of thanks to Zimmerman: https://bit.ly/3eYC7Xi. Click the pink circle (lower right) to leave a note.
Thursday, June 17
>Lolo’s Ghost to Perform in Downtown Cambridge
Lolo’s Ghost will perform at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Cambridge, Main Street and Second Avenue Southeast. This is part of the downtown’s Third Thursday events.
Friday, June 18
>Free Family Friendly Movie in North Branch
Anderson & Koch Ford in North Branch will be offering “A Fully Loaded Family Friendly Film” at their location, 5577 St. Croix Trail, North Branch. Gates open at 8 p.m. with the movie beginning at dusk. Bring your blankets and chairs. Complimentary popcorn, pop and candy available.
Saturday, June 19
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry in Isanti
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer. Our volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
