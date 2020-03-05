>North Branch Special Ed Records Disposal
North Branch Area Public Schools is preparing to dispose of special education student records for the graduation class of 2011. If you have any need of these records or questions about the disposal, contact Mary Rock at 651-674-1013 by March 31.
>Free Tax Assistance
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program offers tax preparation help free to anyone of any age - but especially if you are 50 or older or can’t afford paid tax preparation. With the help of their team of IRS-certified volunteers they make it easy for you. They will be at the Chisago County Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on each Friday and Saturday through April 18. To make an appointment, call 651-674-8658 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
>Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27 and April 3. They will be held from 4-7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW, Isanti. All you can eat fish (baked and fried), potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, dessert and coffee/milk will be served. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for ages 6-12; and 5 and under are free. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council No. 10238.
Through March 26
>Work by Artists on Display at Cambridge College
An exhibition of work by local artists will be on display at the Cambridge Campus of Anoka-Ramsey Community College through March 26. For additional information, contact Marko Marian at marko.marian@anokaramsey.edu. College is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The college is open during spring break, March 16-20, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 8
>PFLAG Meeting
The next meeting of the East Central MN Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays will be held at 2 p.m. at Common Ground: United Methodist Community, at 404 N. Cypress in Cambridge. If you are in need of support, or wish to support or have questions on LGBT issues, they encourage you to attend. Any questions about the organization or meetings call 320-272-0069. You can also visit ecmnpflag.org.
Friday, March 13
>Mental Health, First Aid Program
Mental Health First Aid is a an 8-hour public education program which introduces participants to the unique risk factors and warning sings of mental health and substance abuse programs in adults, builds understanding of the importance of early intervention, and teaches individuals how to help adults in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge. The program is for veterans, service members and their families, and will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spirit River Community Church, 1321 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti. There is no cost to attend, but register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/mental-health-first-aid-for-veterans-military-and-families-tickets-91569770649?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. For more information call Chris at 612-351-2080.
Sunday, March 15
>Mounted Patrol Pancake Breakfast
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol fourth annual Pancake Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Isanti Community Center, 208 1/2 First Ave., Isanti. Tickets are $7 for adults; and $5 for kids 13 and under. Plus, there will be some special guests stopping by to say hello ... (Hint, they wouldn’t be a mounted patrol without them). The Isanti Lion’s Club is hosting the Pancake Breakfast.
>Roast Beef Dinner in Rush City
The Jasper Masonic Lodge in Rush City (155 W. 4th St.) is holding a Roast Beef Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for veterans; $7 for kids ages 7-12; and free for kids 6 and under. Tickets available at the door.
Tuesday, March 17
>Meeting for those Affected by Cancer
The American Cancer Society, Relay for Life local committee, invites the public to attend a meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38460 Lincoln Trail (County 14) in North Branch if you or a loved one have experienced cancer recently or in the past years. They are a support/fundraising group and each of the members have been touched by cancer in some way or the other. All are welcome. Contact Jill Behnke, if questions, 651-329-3105, jmkewpie@frontiernet.net.
Saturday, March 21
>Burst into Spring Expo in Cambridge
The Isanti County Master Gardeners present their annual “Burst Into Spring” Garden Expo from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Armed Forces Community Center in Cambridge (505 Spirit River Drive S). This gardening extravaganza will include keynote, educational classes, silent auction, door prizes and vendors. Vendors and silent auction will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 3 .p m. Registration can be made by calling the Extension Office at 763-689-1810.
>Peace Walk in Cambridge
The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
