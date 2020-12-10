>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. No referral is necessary.
>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) are available for pickup at the North Branch Outlet Mall, Suite 108, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during remote learning. Questions? Call Donna at 612-363-5072. For more information on Vikings Vittles visit trinitynorthbranch.org/missions.
Through Friday, Dec. 11
>Christmas Caring Tree in Rush City
The Christmas Caring Tree will be set up in the entry of Creek Side Cafe (note change of location) through Friday, Dec. 11. It will be decorated with Christmas Wish tags from children in the Rush City School District. Your help is needed to fulfill these wishes. Select a Christmas wish tag, purchase gift(s) for the child and bring them unwrapped back to Creek Side Cafe by Friday, Dec. 11. The cafe hours are Sunday-Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any questions may be directed to Millie at 320-358-3432 or Shari at 320-358-3463. Your help and generosity is greatly appreciated.
Saturday, Dec. 12
>Food Shelf Collection in Rush City
In partnership with First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Rush City Lions will be accepting food donations for the Rush City Food Shelf, assisted by students from the High School LEOs (student group affiliated with the Lions) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Simply drop off your bags or boxes of food curbside at the church entrance. Highly needed items are cereal, peanut butter, and personal items like shampoo, deodorant, and toothpaste. Less needed items are soup, diapers, and baked beans. Monetary donations are also welcomed and encouraged because the Food Shelf’s buying power gives them $8 or $9 worth of food for each $1 they receive. Donations will be collected at the church, or they can be mailed to: Rush City Food Shelf, P.O. Box 178, Rush City, MN 55069-0178.
Monday, Dec. 14
>Blood Drive in Harris
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Harris Covenant Church in Harris (43680 Gates Ave.) from 1-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-4:30 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairgrounds parking lot before 1 p.m. and do not park on Highway 95 (or any other place close by) and wait. They will register you in the parking lot. Please remember to bring your picture ID and one current utility bill if you are new or have not registered for the last two months. The groceries will be loaded (for up to two families per vehicle) in your trunk or the hatch back of your vehicles only. If you live outside of Isanti County and have not received food in the last two months, call 612-402-6100 to see if you qualify for food from Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.