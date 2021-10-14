Saturday, Oct. 16
>Salem Lutheran Harvest Festival
Salem Lutheran Church of Dalbo is having their annual Harvest Festival and Pie Auction at 6:30 p.m. Music performance by Kenny Krona and Gwen Anderson followed by pie and coffee as well as a pie auction. Call 763-689-1687 with questions.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2:30 to 5 p.m. (or until food runs out). You can enter the fairgrounds before 1 p.m. rather than park along the streets or nearby parking lots; however, those entering after 1 p.m. will receive their food first. The policy has been adjusted a little because it is dangerous to park on the street and the police has told us to get the cars off the streets. Remember to bring your picture ID and one current utility bill if you are new or have not registered in the last two months. Groceries for up to two families per vehicle, which will be loaded in your trunk or the hatch back of your vehicles only.
Thursday, Oct. 21
>Isanti Blood Drive
Memorial Blood Centers will hold a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at the Isanti Community Center, 208 1/2 First Ave. NW, Isanti. Visit MBC.ORG to find your nearest drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at this upcoming blood drive.
Thursday, Oct. 21
>Parkinson’s Support Group
Parkinson’s Support Group will meet in person at Walker Methodist Levande, 2011 Sixth Lane SE, Cambridge, from 1-2:30 p.m. There will be fitness and healthy snacks: conversation, companionship and exercise. RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information contact Shay or Kim at 763-325-0100.
Friday, Oct. 22
>Blood Drive in North Branch
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38460 Lincoln Trail, North Branch. Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Saturday, Oct. 23
>24 Hour Plays by Play Inc. Arts
If you have never seen our 24 Hour Plays, now is your chance. Offered by Play Inc. Arts at 8 p.m. They literally write, direct, act and produce a play in just 24 hours! After initial auditions for the cast, directors, and writers, they meet on Friday night and work 24 hours until they perform the play to you Saturday evening. This is always a huge hit, so don’t miss out. Get your tickets online at: showtix4u.com or visit PlayIncArts.org for the link! Located at 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, inside the Cambridge Public Library.
Sunday, Oct. 24
>Cash Bingo at Christ the King
Christ the King Knights of Columbus will be hosting Cash Bingo starting at 2 p.m. at their parish hall, 315 Fern St. N., Cambridge. Pizza, popcorn and ice cream will be offered for a free-will donation.
Monday, Oct. 25
>Plein Air Open Studio
Subject to weather conditions, Play Inc. Arts is hoping that everyone can meet one more time to paint landscapes outdoors during Plein Air Open Studio from noon to 3 p.m. Open to anyone at any level! Bring your own supplies. They have a few stand up easels they can loan if you need one. Visit their Facebook page to learn of the location.
