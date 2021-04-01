>Viking Vittles

Viking Vittles (meals) are available for pickup at the North Branch Outlet Mall, Suite 108, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during remote learning. Questions? Call Donna at 612-363-5072. For more information on Vikings Vittles visit trinitynorthbranch.org/missions.

Tuesday, April 6

>American Red Cross Blood Drive

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Braham Area High School in Braham (531 Elmhurst Ave. S.) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

Friday, April 9

>American Red Cross Blood Drive

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Grace Church in Wyoming (26680 Faxton Ave.) from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

Monday, April 12

>American Red Cross Blood Drive

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at First Lutheran Church in Rush City (1000 S. Jay Ave.) from 1-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

Thursday, April 15

>American Red Cross Blood Drive

An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at First Baptist Church in Cambridge (304 S. Main St.) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.

