Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will distribute groceries every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. No referral is needed.
Every Wednesday
>Vikings Vittles Food Distribution
Viking Vittles will be distributing bags of food every Wednesday this summer. These will be available for pickup from 3-6 p.m. or until gone at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, Countryside Mobile Home Park in North Branch and Stacy Lions Park. This is open to anyone wanting a little extra help feeding their kids over the summer. If you would like to support Viking Vittles by donating you can visit www.gofundme.com/f/nguk5-viking-vittles to donate.
Every Friday
>Isanti Family Farmers Market
The Isanti Family Farmers Market is held every Friday from 2-6 p.m. at 400 West Dual Blvd., Isanti (next to the Isanti Liquor Store). Offering a wide variety of seasonal produce, meats, baked goods, handmade craft goods and more. The Market will be held through Sept. 25.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 N. Buchanan St., Cambridge. Fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts, and more!
>North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Member’s Cooperative Credit Union, the corner of Main Street and Eighth Avenue at 6241 Main St., North Branch. Fresh vegetables, fruits, jams and jellies, baked goods and other farmer-produced items will be on sale every Saturday through Oct. 31.
Friday, July 31
>Free Movie at Brown Park
The city of Cambridge will be showing the movie “Wonder,” beginning at dusk in Brown Park, 905 24th Ave. SW, Cambridge. The movie is free, and free popcorn will be served. Bring your own chair or blankets. Food trucks will also be on site.
Thursday, Aug. 6
>Blood Drive in North Branch
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch (38460 Lincoln Trail) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Friday, Aug. 14
>Blood Drive in Braham
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Braham (1050 Southview Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.