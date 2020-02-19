>North Branch Special Ed Records Disposal
North Branch Area Public Schools is preparing to dispose of special education student records for the graduation class of 2011. If you have any need of these records or questions about the disposal, contact Mary Rock at 651-674-1013 by March 31.
>Free Tax Assistance
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program offers tax preparation help free to anyone of any age - but especially if you are 50 or older or can’t afford paid tax preparation. With the help of their team of IRS-certified volunteers they make it easy for you. They will be at the Chisago County Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on each Friday and Saturday from Feb.1 through April 18. To make an appointment, call 651-674-8658 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
>Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, Feb.28, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27 and April 3. They will be held from 4-7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW, Isanti. All you can eat fish (baked and fried), potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, dessert and coffee/milk will be served. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for ages 6-12; and 5 and under are free. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council No. 10238.
Friday, Feb. 21
>Self-Advocacy Valentines Dance
The 2020 Sam Central Self-Advocacy Valentines Dance will be held at Common Ground:
A United Methodist Community, 404 N. Cypress St., Cambridge. All are welcome to attend. Dress up in a spiffy costume and be eligible to win a prize. Dinner will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. (spaghetti and dessert) and the dance will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There is $5 admission for self-advocates and $3 admission for staff and family. The admission costs will be used to help self-advocates attend leadership training and workshops throughout Minnesota. Contact Maggie Treichel for more information at 763-370-3946 or email: maggiepeace99@gmail.com.
Feb. 21 through March 26
>Work by Local Artists on Display at Cambridge College
An exhibition of work by local artists will be on display at the Cambridge Campus of Anoka-Ramsey Community College from Feb. 21 through March 26. The opening reception is on Friday, Feb. 21, from 5-7 p.m. For additional information, contact Marko Marian at marko.marian@anokaramsey.edu. College is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The college is open during spring break, March 16-20, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22
>Buffalo Dinner at First Evangelical Rush City
First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Rush City (1000 So. Jay Ave.) is preparing a Buffalo Dinner to be served from 4-7 p.m. The menu will be buffalo roast and buffalo meatballs and all the trimmings. Tickets are $14 ($12 in advance) for adults; children 5-11 are $6 ($5 in advance); children 4 and under are free. Advance tickets are available at the church office, Val’s Hair Studio, Fashion Fabrics & More and Rush Printing, Inc. Carryout meals available. A drawing for a hand-made quilt will be held at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Sunday, Feb. 23
>Sweet Tooth Poetry
Sweet Tooth Poetry will meet at 4 p.m. at Scout and Morgan Books in Cambridge, 114 Buchanan St. N. Constructive critique and open sharing. Bring a few copies of a poem you would like feedback on. For more information call Don at 612-810-4803.
>An Appeal to Heaven
At 5 p.m., at the Art and Science Academy in Isanti (903 Sixth Ave. Court NE), across from Isanti County Equipment (John Deere) on Highway 65, will be a time for all who would gather as one voice to cry to God for the restoration of our beloved America.
Tuesday, Feb. 25
>Cambridge Area DFL Precinct Caucus
Democratic-Farmer-Labor (DFL) members will gather at Cambridge Intermediate School (428 Second Ave. NW, Cambridge) to learn about this year’s candidates, debate resolutions for the Party Platform, elect new precinct chairs and select delegates for the upcoming conventions. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. with the caucus beginning at 7 p.m. Caucus locations can be found at the Chisago and Isanti county auditor’s office and online at dfl.org.
>Isanti County Republican Precinct Caucus
All of the Republicans in Isanti County precincts will meet at the Cambridge-Isanti High School at 7 p.m. for precinct caucuses.
Thursday, Feb. 27
>Isanti Memory Cafe
The Isanti Memory Cafe will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Spirit River Community Center, 1321 Heritage Blvd., Isanti. Come with your loved one or care companion. Share your stories and socialize with others who are concerned about memory loss in a relaxed setting. Sponsored by Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s, Spirit River Community Center and funds from a grant from Allina Health. Registration or questions, call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192 or email jtooker@preshomes.org. There is no charge to attend.
>Isanti Community Blood Drive
Memorial Blood Centers will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. at the Isanti Community Center, 208 1/2 First Ave. NW, Isanti. For more information, call 1-888-GIVE-BLD (1-888-448-3253) or visit MBC.ORG.
>Sons of Norway Rumelva Lodge
The Sons of Norway Rumelva Lodge will meet at 7 p.m. at the Isanti County Historical Society in Cambridge (33525 Flanders St. NE). Program will be the movie, part two of “Siblings are Forever, the Grand Journey.” Guests are welcome. For more information call Kent at 763-439-0318 or Barb at 763-742-8614.
Friday, Feb. 28
>Common Ground presents Fendrick and Peck
Fendrick & Peck (Madeline Fendrick and Brian Peck) are a hard-adventuring musical duo and will perform at Common Ground in Cambridge at 7 p.m. Their work and play with strum, song, and story centers on the rebellious messages growing in opposition to our cultural narrative; perhaps the answers we seek actually are in peace in wildness, accepting our authentic selves, and love of the finest kind. Tickets are available online at Brown Paper Tickets https://fendrick and peck common ground.bpt.me or thru the church office. Ticket price is $15 at the door or $12 online. Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge.
Saturday, March 7
>Peace Walk in Cambridge
The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
Sunday, March 15
>Mounted Patrol Pancake Breakfast
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol fourth annual Pancake Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Isanti Community Center, 208 1/2 First Ave., Isanti. Tickets are $7 for adults; and $5 for kids 13 and under. Plus, there will be some special guests stopping by to say hello ... (Hint, they wouldn’t be a mounted patrol without them). The Isanti Lion’s Club is hosting the Pancake Breakfast.
Saturday, March 21
>Burst into Spring Expo in Cambridge
The Isanti County Master Gardeners present their annual “Burst Into Spring” Garden Expo from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Armed Forces Community Center in Cambridge (505 Spirit River Drive S). This gardening extravaganza will include keynote, educational classes, silent auction, door prizes and vendors. Vendors and silent auction will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 3 .p m. Registration can be made by calling the Extension Office at 763-689-1810.
