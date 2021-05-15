>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) are available for pickup at the North Branch Outlet Mall, Suite 108, on every school day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Questions? Call Donna at 612-363-5072. For more information on Vikings Vittles visit trinitynorthbranch.org/missions.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held every Saturday through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more. The Farmers Market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge.
Saturday, May 15
>Wild River Audubon Bird Walk
The Wild River Audubon club is holding its annual Dayle & Bonnie DeClercq memorial bird walk at Wild River State Park. Wild River Audubon has been conducting this bird walk, now named in honor of Dayle and Bonnie DeClercq, on the third weekend in May for decades. Join for a casual walk in search of warblers and other spring migrants. This event is free and open to the public. Birders of all levels and ages are welcome. Meet at 7:30 a.m. at the parking lot near Amik’s Pond and the boat launch (45.523242, -92.731727). Equipment to bring: Binoculars and a mask. Dress for the weather.
Saturday, May 15
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry in Isanti
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer. Our volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
Saturday, May 15
>Rush City Garden Club Plant Sale
The Rush City Garden Club Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. in the downtown city park (follow the signs). Proceeds from the sale will go toward scholarships and garden club activities.
Tuesday, May 18
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-5 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairgrounds parking lot before 1 p.m. and do not park on Highway 95 (or any other place close by) and don’t block the road to Fleet Farm. Remember to bring your picture ID and one current utility bill if you are new or have not registered for the last two months. Groceries for up to two families per vehicle and they will be loaded in your trunk or the hatch back of your vehicles only. They will register in the Community Building, therefore be prepared to practice COVID-19 rules and regulations. Weather permitting Isanti County Public Health will be at this distribution from 1-2 p.m. to administer the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Vaccine. COVID-19 vaccinations. Limited doses available and no appointment needed.
Wednesday, May 19
>COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic
Isanti County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Isanti County Government Center in Cambridge from 3:30-5 p.m. They will be administering the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen Vaccine. You must be 18 or older to receive the vaccine. Register online at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us//reg/9110236335. If you need assistance registering, call Isanti County Public Health, 763-689-4071.
Friday, May 21
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the American Legion in North Branch (6439 Elm St.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Friday, May 21
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti (109 Second Ave. S.) from 12-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Monday, May 24
>Play Inc. Presents ‘24 Hour Plays’
Play Inc. Arts Presents OFF BOOK Series “24 Hour Plays.” They will be presenting this wildly fun short play series once again. Writers, directors and actors have just 24 hours to produce a play. That’s right! Writers present an idea, and write it, directors get the actors together and direct it. 24 hours later, you are the audience for their play! It’s great fun! Don’t miss out. Tickets will be available at playincarts.org soon.
Thursday, May 27
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at New Hope Community Church in Cambridge (33030 Vickers St. NE) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Thursday, June 3
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Braham (905 W. Central Drive) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Wednesday, June 9
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Rush City High School in Rush City (51001 Fairfield Ave.) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
