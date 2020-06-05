Saturday, June 6
>North Branch Garden Club Plant Sale
The North Branch Garden Cub will hold its annual plant sale from 8-11 a.m. The sale will be held in the parking lot of Members Credit Union across from Central Park. Perennials and annuals grown by members will be available. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Beginning June 10, through summer
>Vikings Vittles Food Distribution
Viking Vittles will be distributing bags of food every Wednesday this summer starting June 10. These will be available for pickup from 3-6 p.m. or until gone at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, Countryside Mobile Home Park in North Branch and Stacy Lions Park. This is open to anyone wanting a little extra help feeding their kids over the summer. If you would like to support Viking Vittles by donating you can visit www.gofundme.com/f/nguk5-viking-vittles to donate.
Monday, June 15
>Shalom Thrift Store Reopening in Cambridge
Shalom Thrift Store (1515 First Ave. E., Cambridge) will be reopening on June 15. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Due to the vulnerable age group of the Shalom volunteers, please help them keep them safe by wearing a mask while shopping, sanitize hands when entering and maintain social distancing of 6 feet. All children must remain with adults. They will be accepting good clean donations of clothing and household items, but no furniture at this time. Drop of donations outside on the east side of the building. Please unload your own donations and volunteers will be there to guide you. Thank you for your support.
Saturday, Aug. 1
>Chisago County Relay for Life
The American Cancer Chisago County Relay for Life event has been tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Gateway North Mall (old Tanger Mall in North Branch) from 4-10 p.m. but scheduling will depend on government public health guidelines at that time. Please mark your calendars. Right now cancer patients need all the help possible as they are considered one of the high risk population groups related to the COVID-19 virus. Thus, if you can, donate now at www.relayforlife.org/chisagomn or if you would like more information contact Jill Behnke at 651-329-3105.
