Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will distribute groceries every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. No referral is needed.
Every Friday
>Isanti Family Farmers Market
The Isanti Family Farmers Market is held every Friday from 2-6 p.m. at 400 West Dual Blvd., Isanti (next to the Isanti Liquor Store). Offering a wide variety of seasonal produce, meats, baked goods, handmade craft goods and more. The Market will be held through Sept. 25.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 N. Buchanan St., Cambridge. Fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts, and more!
>North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Member’s Cooperative Credit Union, the corner of Main Street and Eighth Avenue at 6241 Main St., North Branch. Fresh vegetables, fruits, jams and jellies, baked goods and other farmer-produced items will be on sale every Saturday through Oct. 31.
Saturday, Sept. 12
>Sno Barons Free Fireworks
The Sno Barons Snowmobile Club will present free fireworks honoring their neighbors, partners and community. The event will be held at the Hay Days site, 38740 Oriole Ave., North Branch. Entry only between 7:30-8 p.m. with the fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Drive in and stay in or around your car. Social distancing required.
Monday, Sept. 14
>Blood Drive in Rush City
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at First Lutheran Church in Rush City (1000 S. Jay Ave.) from 1-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
