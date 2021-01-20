>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. No referral is necessary.
>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) are available for pickup at the North Branch Outlet Mall, Suite 108, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during remote learning. Questions? Call Donna at 612-363-5072. For more information on Vikings Vittles visit trinitynorthbranch.org/missions.
Friday, Jan. 22
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Lent Town Hall in Stacy (33155 Hemingway Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Friday, Jan. 29
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at New Hope Community Church in Cambridge (33030 Vickers St. NE) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Friday, Jan. 29
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St .Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Isanti (207 County Road 23 NW) from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Friday, Jan. 29
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Braham Area High School in Braham (531 Elmhurst Ave. S.) from 12-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Saturday, Feb. 13
>Fire & Ice Lions Lunge in Rush City
All are invited to participate in the fifth annual Fire & Ice Lions Lunge to be held from 10 a.m. to noon on the ice in front of Flickabirds Resort, 50155 Clove Trail, Rush City. The event is presented by the Rush City Lions and the Rush City Fire Department. It is sponsored by Unity Bank of Rush City and Flickabirds. To take the plunge, each participant needs to raise $75, and warming houses will be provided for changing. Those who do not wish to take the plunge, are encouraged to sponsor a participant. The Fire & Ice Lions Lunge allows your local Lions Club and fire department to continue supporting and expanding community outreach in helping families in need, purchase new equipment/gear and training programs for firemen, provide scholarships, bring special events to senior citizens and youth, and to improve communities. To receive a registration form, email fireandicelunge@gmail.com.
