Monday, Jan. 11
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rush City (980 W. Fourth St.) from 1-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Friday, Jan. 22
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Lent Town Hall in Stacy (33155 Hemingway Ave.) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Friday, Jan. 29
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at New Hope Community Church in Cambridge (33030 Vickers St. NE) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Friday, Jan. 29
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St .Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Isanti (207 County Road 23 NW) from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Friday, Jan. 29
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Braham Area High School in Braham (531 Elmhurst Ave. S.) from 12-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
