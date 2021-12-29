The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Saturday, Jan. 8
>Scratch Coding Lessons
Join Chisago County 4-H for a learning series on the Scratch coding platform. Youth will learn how to use Scratch to code their own public service announcement. Meetings will be held weekly on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon beginning Jan. 8 and ending Feb. 26 at the Wyoming Area Library, 26855 Forest Boulevard, Wyoming. This series is designed for youth in grades 4-8 but younger audiences are welcome if they can read independently above grade level and stay focused for the full two hours. There is no cost for the meetings, but registration is required by emailing jeremyf@umn.edu
Saturday, Jan. 15
>Overview of Computers
An “Overview of Computers” class will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge. This is a free class. To register call 763-689-5912. Masks are encouraged. The class will discuss computer terminology, parts inside the computer, tips for buying one, time for questions and a fun surprise.
Saturday, Jan. 29
>Weight Loss and Health Class
A “Weight Loss and Health” class will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge. This is a free class. To register call 763-689-5912. Masks are encouraged. The class is an exciting new way to look at weight loss and health. The instructor lost over 90 lbs and you can too. All ages welcome.
