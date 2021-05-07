>Free Pickleball Lesson and Drills
The Cambridge Area Pickleball Association is offering a free Lesson and Skills & Drills starting in May. This will be done over three evenings each week during the early month of May, from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambridge outdoor pickleball courts. The first night is a lesson for new players with the following two evenings of skills & drill to increase the player’s comfort and confidence on the pickleball courts. Pickleball is described as the combination of badminton, ping pong and tennis and is played on a court about 1/2 the size of a tennis court. In the past three years more than 150 players in our area have joined in on getting exercise and improving their health. Pickleball paddles and ball are available for the lesson and drills. Join in the exercise, fun and friendship and then enjoy the sport for the rest of the summer. There are openings for only 10 players each of two weeks. If there are questions and/or to reserve one of the slots call 763-567-9641.
Saturday, May 8
>American Cancer Relay for Life Fundraiser
From 9-11 a.m., there will be an opportunity for the public to securely destroy all their old or unneeded documents containing personal information, especially as they prepare their income taxes. The event will be held at County Market in North Branch, in the parking lot, 5418 St. Croix Trail. The cost is $20 for two filled paper grocery bags.
Saturday, May 15
>Wild River Audubon Bird Walk
The Wild River Audubon club is holding its annual Dayle & Bonnie DeClercq memorial bird walk at Wild River State Park. Wild River Audubon has been conducting this bird walk, now named in honor of Dayle and Bonnie DeClercq, on the third weekend in May for decades. Join for a casual walk in search of warblers and other spring migrants. This event is free and open to the public. Birders of all levels and ages are welcome. Meet at 7:30 a.m. at the parking lot near Amik’s Pond and the boat launch (45.523242, -92.731727). Equipment to bring: Binoculars and a mask.
Saturday, May 15
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry in Isanti
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer. Our volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. Everyone is welcome. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, call site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
