>Free Tax Assistance
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program offers tax preparation help free to anyone of any age - but especially if you are 50 or older or can’t afford paid tax preparation. With the help of their team of IRS-certified volunteers they make it easy for you. They will be at the Chisago County Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on each Friday and Saturday from Feb.1 through April 18. To make an appointment, call 651-674-8658 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
>Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, Feb.28, March 6, March 13, March 20, March 27 and April 3. They will be held from 4-7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW, Isanti. All you can eat fish (baked and fried), potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, dessert and coffee/milk will be served. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for ages 6-12; and 5 and under are free. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council No. 10238.
Thursday, Feb. 6
>Viking Vittles Community Forum
All are invited to join at 6:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch to discuss Viking Vittles 2020. Summer program, 2020-2021 school year, fundraising, community garden, everything Viking Vittles. They want to hear from you. It takes a village to raise a child. Questions? Call Donna at 612-363-5072.
Sunday, Feb. 9
>Cash Bingo at Christ the King in Cambridge
The Christ the King Knights of Columbus, Council No. 12813, is sponsoring “Cash Bingo” at 2 p.m. They will serve pizza, snacks and a beverage. Free will donation for the eats! Bingo will be held at the Parish Hall, 305 Fern St. N. All proceeds will go to help their Council fund community and parish projects
Monday, Feb. 10
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Harris Covenant Church (43680 Gates Ave., Harris) from 1:30-6:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church (31075 Genesis Ave., Stacy) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
>Ecumen Hospice Presentation in Braham
All are invited to a Community Social at 3:30 p.m. at the Alice Studt Library in the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW. Denise Danelius from Ecumen Hospice will provide information about hospice. What services are involved, do they involve the family, etc. Bring your questions. Refreshments provided.
>Giese Library Talk
The next Giese Library talk (held at the Giese Library, 26855 Forest Blvd., Wyoming) will be held at 5:50 p.m. with presenter Mary Jo Meadow Ph.D., professor emerita from Minnesota State University at Mankato. The topic is, “What on Earth is a Chakra?” Have you heard terms like “chakra” and “kundalini,” but are mystified by them? Or perhaps you have read something about them, and think they are weird ideas. This talk explains these terms as a profound system of psychological self-understanding that comes from Hinduism. It offers new and helpful ways to think of oneself. The talk is free. Registration at resecum@msn.com is requested but not necessary.
Thursday, Feb. 13
>Cambridge Memory Cafe
Cambridge ACT and Family Pathways invites the community to Memory Cafe from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the SAC’s Enrichment Center, 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge City Center Mall. Come with your loved one or care companion and share your stories and socialize with others who are concerned about memory loss in a relaxed setting. Coffee and treats provided. For more information or to register contact Angie Detert at 320-364-1115 or email angied@familypathways.org. There is no fee to attend, but donations welcome to off-set costs.
>Maple Syrup Production for the Home Hobbyist
If you have ever wanted to make your own Maple Syrup, now is the time to get ready. This class, presented by Isanti County Master Gardener Ruth Paschke, will introduce you to the basics of maple syrup production covering the equipment needed, when and how to tap trees, and processing the sap in way that is easy and economical for the beginner. This presentation will be held on the lower level of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, at 7 p.m. Reservations are recommended, but not required, by calling the extension office at 763-689-1810.
Friday, Feb. 14
>Common Ground Hosting Free Event for Families
Common Ground is hosting a free event for Cambridge area families from 6-9 p.m. What parent wouldn’t want a night out on the town while their kids have a fun night of games and activities? They are really excited to be able to offer this to parents in the community as a way for those parents to take some time away for themselves. Call the church office to register, 763-689-2071. Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge.
>CIHS Theatre Showcase, Thespian Induction Gala
Cambridge-Isanti High School Theatre presents Showtunes Showcase and Thespian Induction Gala: A Night of Broadway Music Review Fundraiser. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School. The fundraiser is an evening honoring CIHS Theatre students by induction into the International Thespian Society as well as a presentation of musical selections from Broadway shows. The event is open to the public and donations will be accepted.
Saturday, Feb. 15
>Scandinavian Research
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. In other words you do not have to live in Isanti County to come to Ruby’s. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
>Peace Walk in Cambridge
The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
>Women Thinking Out Loud Community Gathering
The Second Community Gathering sponsored by Women Thinking Out Loud will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the North Branch Library. It is free and open to the public. Learn about the ABC’s of the upcoming precinct caucuses on Feb. 25 and how to write and submit strong resolutions for a livable planet, whether you identify as a Republican, a Democrat or an Independent. Hear about others’ experiences at a precinct caucus. This is where your voice is heard about the climate crisis we face. Refreshments and desserts for everyone. For more information visit livableplanetmn.org.
>Scandinavian Research
Scandinavian Research will be held at 2 p.m. The course is sponsored by the Chisago County Historical Society and will be held at the Chisago County History Center, 12795 Lake Boulevard, Lindstrom. Scandinavian Research includes online Swedish and Norwegian archive research along with help in reading the records. There is no fee for this class taught by a genealogist with more than 30 years of experience in American, European and Scandinavian genealogical research. For more information email chisagohistory@frontiernet.net or call 651-269-3580.
Thursday, Feb. 20
>Rush City Garden Club Seeding Class
The Rush City Garden Club will be offering a seeding starting class at 9 a.m. at Rusheba Hall in Rush City. Their activities are open to the public and they always welcome new members to their club. If you are interested in joining or attending an activity contact Paula Bengston at 320-358-3388.
Thursday, Feb. 27
>Isanti Memory Cafe
The Isanti Memory Cafe will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Spirit River Community Center, 1321 Heritage Blvd., Isanti. Come with your loved one or care companion. Share your stories and socialize with others who are concerned about memory loss in a relaxed setting. Sponsored by Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s, Spirit River Community Center and funds from a grant from Allina Health. Registration or questions, call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192 or email jtooker@preshomes.org. There is no charge to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.