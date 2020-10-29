>Isanti County Food Pantry

The Isanti County Food Pantry will distribute groceries to families in need of assistance every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. A referral is needed from Isanti County Family Services.

Friday, Oct. 30

>Trick or Treat in Downtown Cambridge

Outdoor trick or treating will be held in downtown Cambridge from 3-6 p.m. Visit 15 participating businesses for various goodies.

Saturday, Oct. 31

>Drive Thru Trunk or Treat in Cambridge

A Drive Thru Trunk or Treat event will be held at Common Ground, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge, from 4-6 p.m. All are welcome.

>Trunk or Treat in Rush City

The annual Trunk or Treat event will be held at Rush City First Lutheran Church, 1000 Jay Ave., Rush City, from 5-7 p.m. This event is free; it will be safe and fun for the entire family.

>Drive Thru Trunk or Treat in Isanti

The Isanti Firefighters will host a Drive Thru Trick or Treat event from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Isanti Rodeo Grounds, 500 Third Ave., Isanti.

