Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Every Thursday
>Braham Farmers Market
The Braham Farmers Market is held every Thursday, from 3-7 p.m., through October, at Freedom Park along Highway 107 in downtown Braham. It features local produce, jams and jellies, farm fresh eggs, fresh baked treats, hand-crafted items and more.
Every Friday
>Isanti Farmers Market
The Isanti Family Farmer’s Market is held every Friday, from 2-6 p.m., at 400 West Dual Boulevard, Isanti. The Market will run through Sept. 24 and features a wide variety of seasonal produce, meats, baked goods, handmade craft goods, and more.
Every Friday
>Almelund Farmers Market
The Almelund Farmers Market will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Fridays from at Rod’s Country Corner. Annuals, perennials and garden plants, asparagus, rhubarb, eggs, maple syrup, honey, breads, jams/jellies, craft items and other goodies available. Products change with the season. New vendors are encouraged and welcome to join.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more.
Every Saturday
>North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the Members Cooperative Credit Union parking lot, on the corner of Eighth Avenue and Main Street, through Oct. 30. Fresh locally grown vegetables, fruit, canned items, baked goods, crafts, flowers, farm fresh eggs and more.
Friday, July 23
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at New Hope Community Church in Cambridge (33030 Vickers St. NE) from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Monday, July 26
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Harris Covenant Church in Harris (43680 Gates Ave.) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Monday, July 26
>Plein Air Painting Outdoors
Plein Air Open Studio Independent Outdoor Workshop. Bring your supplies and paint landscapes in the company of others. No fee. Must register in advance at: www.playincarts.org/classes-2/. The location is to be determined. Visit playincarts.org for an update.
Tuesday, July 27
>Next Door Down to Perform in North Branch
Next Door Down will headline the concert in Central Park, 6250 Main St., North Branch. Food and fun begins at 6 p.m., followed by story time at 6:45 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. Next Door Down plays classic country and rock.
Wednesday, July 28
>Free Community Dinner
The Journey New Life Church will host a community dinner every last Wednesday of the month, with the next one on July 28, from 5:30-7 p.m., at 601 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti. Join for a time of food and fellowship and take the opportunity to make connections with others in the community. Call 763-689-4471with questions.
Thursday, July 29
>Jonah and the Whales to Perform in Cambridge
Jonah and the Whales will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. The Cambridge Bar & Grill and The Parlor Ice Cream food trucks will arrive on site at 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
>Sons of Norway Meeting
The Sons of Norway Rumelva Lodge will meet at 7 p.m. at the Isanti County Historical Society, 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. Coffee and treats will be provided by the lodge.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
>Wyanett Township Block Party
The Wyanett Township Block Party will be held beginning at 5 p.m. at Wyanett Town Hall, 34894 Nacre St. NW, Princeton. Visiting begins at 5 p.m. with a potluck dinner beginning at 6 p.m. The township will provide hot dogs and buns, water and the dishes. Fire trucks will be on site for everyone to check out. If you would like help, or have questions, call Cathy at 763-389-1694.
Friday, Aug. 6
>iCreate Series ‘Paint Your Pet’
iCreate Series “Paint Your Pet!”presented by Play Inc. Arts. Register for this fun class and then send them a picture of your pet. They will transform it into a paint by number for you. All supplies are included. Ages 8-adult. Minors need to be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $40. Register at: www.playincarts.org/classes-2/. Play Inc. Arts, 111. N. Dellwood St., Cambridge.
Saturday, Aug. 14
>Car Wash to Benefit C-I Gymnastics
The Cambridge-Isanti High School gymnastics team will be conducting a car wash to raise funds for their upcoming season. The carwash will be held at Cambridge State Bank, which is located on Highway 95 behind the Cambridge Culvers, from 9 a.m. to noon. Donations appreciated.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
>Relay for Life of Chisago County
The Relay for Life of Chisago County luminary event will be held from 6-10 p.m. at Chisago Lake Lutheran Church, 1 Summit Ave., Center City. All are welcome to join to fight cancer. For more information or to register a team, visit www.relayforlife.org/chisagomn. Or contact chairperson Jill Behnke at 651-329-3105 or email jillmbehnke@gmail.com.
