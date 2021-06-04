Every Monday in June
>Isanti County Vaccine Clinics
Starting in June, every Monday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., Isanti County Public Health will provide COVID-19 vaccines at the Isanti County Government Center (555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge) to those 12 and older. Those 12-17 can receive the Pfizer vaccine, and those 18 and older can receive the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines. Participants will have the option of the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted.Anyone ages 12-17 must have a parent/guardian present in order to receive the vaccine. You do not need insurance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and you will not be charged for the COVID-19 vaccine. To register for a COVID-19 vaccine at the Isanti County Government Center, visit:
Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Every Friday
>Almelund Farmers Market
The Almelund Farmers Market begins its 14th season on Friday, May 28 at Rod’s Country Corner. All are welcome on Fridays from 3-6 p.m. to check out the local items. Annuals, perennials and garden plants, asparagus, rhubarb, eggs, maple syrup, honey, breads, jams/jellies, craft items and other goodies available. Products change with the season. New vendors are encouraged and welcome to join this community get-together.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held every Saturday through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more. The Farmers Market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge.
Thursday, June 3
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Braham (905 W. Central Drive) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Thursday, June 3
>Ole Olson and Friends Variety Show in Cambridge
The Ole Olson and Friends Variety Show will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. The Cambridge Bar & Grill and The Parlor Ice Cream food trucks will arrive on site at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
>Senior Social returns to Braham Event Center
Senior citizens, are you ready to do some socializing? The Senior Social is returning to the Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW) with Isanti County Parks Director Barry Wendorf discussing bees, butterflies and other pollinators, how they effect our lives and how we can help them keep our world beautiful and healthy. Everyone is welcome at 2 p.m. in the Alice Studt Library room at the Event Center. This is a free program, refreshments served. Masks optional.
Thursday, June 10
>Chmeilewski Funtime Band in Cambridge
The Chmeilewski Funtime Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. The Teppanyaki Grill and The Parlor Ice Cream food trucks will arrive on site at 6 p.m.
Friday, June 11
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Cambridge Medical Center in Cambridge (701 S. Dellwood St.) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Tuesday, June 15
>Reception in Honor of North Branch Principal
All are invited to a reception from 2-4 p.m. in the Sunrise cafeteria (37775 Grand Ave., North Branch) to celebrate the 30-plus year career of elementary principal Lori Zimmerman before her departure at the end of June. North Branch Area Public Schools has also created this padlet for people to leave notes of thanks to Zimmerman: https://bit.ly/3eYC7Xi. Click the pink circle (lower right) to leave a note.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.