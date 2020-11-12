>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Saturday, Nov. 14
>Braham Craft and Vendor Fair
The Braham Crafters’ Craft Sale and home-based business vendor show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. Admission is free. A $5 lunch will be available as well as a bake sale. COVID-19 safety measures will be implemented.
Sunday, Nov. 15
>Ray’s Fabulous Bing Chili
Ray’s Fabulous Bingo Chili, sponsored by the Isanti Knights of Columbus, will be held via take out only. Pick up under the drive through from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW, Isanti. This event is open to the public. Chili is $8 per quart and $4 per pint. Cash and checks accepted only. Serving Ray’s Fabulous Bingo Chili, Pete’s White (chicken) chili and Buck’s Ham/Bean Soup.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
The Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will be held at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge. Please do not arrive at the Fairgrounds before 1 p.m. Also, no parking on Highway 95 as it may cause an accident, which you will be responsible for or may get a ticket from the State Patrol. They are in their winter hours now so distribution will be held from approximately 2-4:30 p.m., or when the food is gone. This will depend on when the truck arrives. For registration, if you have never been here yet this year you will need a DL and a utility bill in your name to verify address. Registration is inside, no longer in your car. You will need a mask to enter. To see if you qualify or have never been to their distribution, call 612-402-6100. Leave your name, address and phone number and someone will return your call. You don’t need to bring boxes. Thank you for your consideration.
Thursday, Nov. 19
>Climate Action Talk
The Wild River chapter of the National Audubon Society will be hosting J. Drake Hamilton, Science Policy Director of Fresh Energy, at 7 p.m. via the online application Zoom. Hamilton’s talk is entitled “Climate Action-The Most Important Steps We Should Take.” At 6:45 p.m. the online meeting lobby opens, the presentation will begin at 7 p.m. and they will have open discussion starting at 7:45 p.m. If you are a subscriber to “The Current,” their bi-monthly newsletter, you will receive an invitation email on the day of the meeting. If not a subscriber, you may request an invite via email to info@wildriveraudubon.com. Everyone is welcome.
Friday, Nov. 20
>Blood Drive in Isanti
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Isanti (207 County Road 23 NW) from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Monday, Nov. 30
>Blood Drive in Cambridge
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Culver’s in Cambridge (105 Opportunity Blvd. N.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Thursday, Dec. 3
>Braham Area Food Shelf to Offer Evening Hours
Braham Area Food Shelf is excited to announce they will be offering evening hours from 2-6 p.m. the first Thursday of every month beginning Thursday, Dec. 3. This will be on a four-month trial basis to see if it is beneficial to the local community. The other dates will be Jan. 7, 2021; Feb. 4, 2021 and March 4, 2021. If you need food assistance, they are here to serve you. Their regular food shelf hours are every Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon. If you have any questions, call the food shelf at 320-425-9077. Appointments are not required, but you can call ahead to let them know if you are planning to come. They are located at 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. They are on southside (on the backside) of the Braham Event Center.
