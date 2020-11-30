>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. No referral is necessary.
Monday, Nov. 23-Friday, Dec. 11
>Christmas Caring Tree in Rush City
The Christmas Caring Tree will be set up in the entry of Creek Side Cafe (note change of location) from Monday, Nov. 23 until Friday, Dec. 11. It will be decorated with Christmas Wish tags from children in the Rush City School District. Your help is needed to fulfill these wishes. Select a Christmas wish tag, purchase gift(s) for the child and bring them unwrapped back to Creek Side Cafe by Friday, Dec. 11. The cafe hours are Sunday-Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any questions may be directed to Millie at 320-358-3432 or Shari at 320-358-3463. Your help and generosity is greatly appreciated.
Monday, Nov. 30
>Blood Drive in Cambridge
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Culver’s in Cambridge (105 Opportunity Blvd. N.) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
>Braham Truth in Taxation Meeting
The city of Braham will hold its Truth in Taxation meeting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Braham City Hall (201 Broadway Ave. S.) or via Zoom if you call 320-396-3383 in advance to get the link.
Thursday, Dec. 3
>Braham Area Food Shelf to Offer Evening Hours
Braham Area Food Shelf is excited to announce they will be offering evening hours from 2-6 p.m. the first Thursday of every month beginning Thursday, Dec. 3. This will be on a four-month trial basis to see if it is beneficial to the local community. The other dates will be Jan. 7, 2021; Feb. 4, 2021 and March 4, 2021. If you need food assistance, they are here to serve you. Their regular food shelf hours are every Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon. If you have any questions, call the food shelf at 320-425-9077. Appointments are not required, but you can call ahead to let them know if you are planning to come. They are located at 655 Eighth St. SW, Braham. They are on southside (on the backside) of the Braham Event Center.
>Blood Drive in Stacy
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Sunnyside Free Lutheran Church in Stacy (22745 Typo Creek Drive NE) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Friday, Dec. 4
>Blood Drive in Braham
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Harris Covenant Church in Harris (43680 Gates Ave.) from 1-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Monday, Dec. 14
>Blood Drive in Harris
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Harris Covenant Church in Harris (43680 Gates Ave.) from 1-6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.