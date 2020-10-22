>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will distribute groceries to families in need of assistance every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. A referral is needed from Isanti County Family Services.
Friday, Oct. 23
>Blood Drive in North Branch
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the American Legion in North Branch (6439 Elm St.) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
>Isanti County Triad Meetings
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office is planning to start with their monthly Triad Meetings. Triad is a free meeting for senior citizens to attend to learn about community services and programs as well as safety topics. “We feel it is important to stay in contact with our seniors to keep them informed and safe,” Chief Deputy Lisa Lovering said. For those that are comfortable, they will be meeting at Cambridge Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27. They are limited to 10 people in the meeting space. If you want to attend via Zoom, that will be an option as well. You can join via phone or computer. They plan to be teaching how to use Zoom during this meeting so they can have more people attend online in the coming winter months. If you plan to attend in person or want to attend via Zoom, call 763-691-2411 or email info@sheriff.co.isanti.mn.us to register. If you are attending via Zoom, you will be given the secure meeting code to access the meeting.
Saturday, Oct. 31
>Drive Thru Trunk or Treat in Cambridge
A Drive Thru Trunk or Treat event will be held at Common Ground, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge, from 4-6 p.m. All are welcome.
>Trunk or Treat in Rush City
The annual Trunk or Treat event will be held at Rush City First Lutheran Church, 1000 Jay Ave., Rush City, from 5-7 p.m. This event is free; it will be safe and fun for the entire family.
>Drive Thru Trunk or Treat in Isanti
The Isanti Firefighters will host a Drive Thru Trick or Treat event from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Isanti Rodeo Grounds, 500 Third Ave., Isanti.
