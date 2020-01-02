Sundays in January
>Swedish Lessons Offered
Valorie Arrowsmith will offer Swedish Lessons from 4-5:30 p.m. at the Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW, Braham) on Jan. 5, Jan. 12, Jan. 19 and Jan. 26. Cost is $40. To register visit www.brahamcenter.org or call 320-396-3177. Beginners welcome. Coffee and refreshments served.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
>Free Pickleball Lessons
Do you have a New Year’s resolution to be more active, exercise and have fun? Healthy + Fun = Pickleball. Cambridge Area Pickleball Association is offering lessons for indoor pickleball which will then be available to play indoors until spring arrives. Lessons will be held Jan. 8 from 9-11 a.m. at the Cambridge Armed Forces Center and also on Jan. 8 from 6- 8 p.m. at the Isanti Primary School. Pickleball is described as a combination of badminton, ping pong and tennis and was started in the mid-1960s. It is played on a court about 1/2 the size of a tennis court. In the past three years more than 150-plus players in the area have learned and are now enjoying the game. Pickleball paddles and balls are available for new players. There are openings for only 10 players. To reserve one of the 10 slots call 763-567-9641.
>Free Talk at Giese Library
There will be a free talk, open to the general public, at Giese Library in Wyoming at 5:50 p.m. The topic is Lies We Tell Ourselves. We protect ourselves from seeing reality clearly when we don’t want to with ego defenses. These are unconscious ways that we distort our perception to keep ourselves feeling better about ourselves. This talk discusses the most common of these defenses that most people use at least some of the time. The speaker is Mary Jo Meadow, Ph.D., professor emerita from Minnesota State University at Mankato. Registration at resecum@msn.com is appreciated but not necessary.
Thursday, Jan. 9
>Free Computer Classes
An “Overview of Computers” class, taught by Dave Larson, will be held at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register call 763-689-5912. There is no cost to attend.
Sunday, Jan. 12
>Sanctuary Dedication at Salem Lutheran
The Salem Lutheran Church of Dalbo (4638 381st Ave. NW, Dalbo), would like to invite the community, friends, family and all those who helped with the remodeling of the sanctuary to a dedication service at 10:30 a.m. Refreshments to follow.
Thursday, Jan. 16
>Free Computer Classes
An “Introduction to Windows” class, taught by Dave Larson, will be held at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register call 763-689-5912. There is no cost to attend.
Saturday, Jan. 18
>Scandinavian Winter Feast
The Royal Neighbors 21st Scandinavian Winter Feast will be held at the Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW, Braham) at 1 p.m. Enjoy Lutefisk, potato sausage, meatballs, potatoes, rutabagas, peas, rolls, pickles and bread pudding. There will also be entertainment, a silent auction and cash bar. Cost is $18 per person and advance tickets are required by Monday, Jan. 13. Purchase tickets at brahamcenter.org or call 320-396-3177. Proceeds go toward building a storage shed at the Braham Event Center.
Monday, Jan. 20
>Skate with the Bluejackets
Cambridge-Isanti High School Hockey presents Skate with the Bluejackets from 5-7 p.m. at the outdoor rink in Cambridge. Are you a Bluejacket hockey fan? Have you ever wanted to meet your favorite Bluejacket hockey player? Grab your skates because here’s your chance. The hockey players will be on site to take pictures and skate with their fans. Treats will be provided. The event is free and all are welcome.
Thursday, Jan. 23
>Free Computer Classes
An “Intermediate Windows” class, taught by Dave Larson, will be held at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register call 763-689-5912. There is no cost to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.