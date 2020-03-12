>North Branch Special Ed Records Disposal
North Branch Area Public Schools is preparing to dispose of special education student records for the graduation class of 2011. If you have any need of these records or questions about the disposal, contact Mary Rock at 651-674-1013 by March 31.
>Free Tax Assistance
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program offers tax preparation help free to anyone of any age - but especially if you are 50 or older or can’t afford paid tax preparation. With the help of their team of IRS-certified volunteers they make it easy for you. They will be at the Chisago County Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on each Friday and Saturday through April 18. To make an appointment, call 651-674-8658 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
>Braham Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries
The Braham Knights of Columbus will hold Lenten Fish Fries on Fridays, March 13, March 20, March 27 an April 3 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Braham (1050 Southview Ave.) The fish fries will be held from 5-7 pm. The cost is $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for children 5-11 yrs. old, and free for children 4 and under. Come enjoy fish, baked potatoes, macaroni and cheese, vegetables, breads, beverages and desserts. There is also a silent basket auction sponsored by the women,s group.
>Isanti Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries
Knights of Columbus Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, March 13, March 20, March 27 and April 3. They will be held from 4-7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW, Isanti. All you can eat fish (baked and fried), potatoes, vegetables, coleslaw, dessert and coffee/milk will be served. Cost is $12 for adults; $6 for ages 6-12; and 5 and under are free. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council No. 10238.
Through March 26
>Work by Artists on Display at Cambridge College
An exhibition of work by local artists will be on display at the Cambridge Campus of Anoka-Ramsey Community College through March 26. For additional information, contact Marko Marian at marko.marian@anokaramsey.edu. College is open Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The college is open during spring break, March 16-20, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Friday, March 13
>Mental Health, First Aid Program
Mental Health First Aid is a an 8-hour public education program which introduces participants to the unique risk factors and warning sings of mental health and substance abuse programs in adults, builds understanding of the importance of early intervention, and teaches individuals how to help adults in crisis or experiencing a mental health challenge. The program is for veterans, service members and their families, and will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Spirit River Community Church, 1321 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti. There is no cost to attend, but register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/mental-health-first-aid-for-veterans-military-and-families-tickets-91569770649?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. For more information call Chris at 612-351-2080.
Saturday, March 14
>Family Gym Night in North Branch
Attention parents: Come play with your kids at Family Gym Night from 6:30-8 p.m. at the North Branch Middle School. The event is free and hosted by NorthBrook Church, 651-277-0100, nbchurchmn.org.
Sunday, March 15
>Mounted Patrol Pancake Breakfast
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol fourth annual Pancake Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Isanti Community Center, 208 1/2 First Ave., Isanti. Tickets are $7 for adults; and $5 for kids 13 and under. Plus, there will be some special guests stopping by to say hello ... (Hint, they wouldn’t be a mounted patrol without them). The Isanti Lion’s Club is hosting the Pancake Breakfast.
>Presentation on the Doctrine of Discovery
Community members are invited to hear a presentation about the Doctrine of Discovery of 1493 at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, 404 Cypress St. N. Cambridge. This doctrine established a spiritual, political, and legal justification for colonization and seizure of land not inhabited by Christians. The speaker, Bill Konrardy, has most recently been working to end the persistent racial disparities found in white dominant society through white privilege. The presentation will be followed by a time for questions. Coffee and fellowship is offered prior to the event at 10:30 a.m.
>Roast Beef Dinner in Rush City
The Jasper Masonic Lodge in Rush City (155 W. 4th St.) is holding a Roast Beef Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults; $10 for veterans; $7 for kids ages 7-12; and free for kids 6 and under. Tickets available at the door.
Tuesday, March 17
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-4:30 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairgrounds parking lot before 1 p.m. and do not park on Highway 95 and wait. If you have not yet registered in 2020, remember to bring your picture ID and two current utility bills in your name with your current address.
>Meeting for those Affected by Cancer
The American Cancer Society, Relay for Life local committee, invites the public to attend a meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 38460 Lincoln Trail (County 14) in North Branch if you or a loved one have experienced cancer recently or in the past years. They are a support/fundraising group and each of the members have been touched by cancer in some way or the other. All are welcome. Contact Jill Behnke, if questions, 651-329-3105, jmkewpie@frontiernet.net.
Wednesday, March 18
>Pancake Breakfast at Walker Methodist Levande
Walker Methodist Levande in Cambridge (2011 Sixth Lane SE) will host a “Lucky Pancake Breakfast” fundraiser from 7:30-9:30 a.m. Tickets are $6 per person and proceeds will go toward a fundraiser for their 5k/10k race in June. The first 50 guests will receive a special lucky charm.
>Jennifer Thyng to Entertain at W R ABLE Meeting
Jennifer Thyng will entertain at the WE R ABLE Support Group at 1 p.m. at the Chisago County Senior Center in North Branch (38790 Sixth Ave.). $1 suggested donation. Coffee and treats. Questions, call Betty at 651-674-4642.
Friday, March 20
>Rum River Conservation and Sportsmen’s Banquet
The Rum River Chapter’s 25th Anniversary Conservation and Sportsmen’s Banquet will be held at The Hall at Spirit River, 1321 Heritage Blvd. NE, Isanti. Social hour/raffles will be held at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 p.m. The pre-dinner raffle is a Stevens Model 555 O/U 20 gauge or $300 cash. Raffle tickets are $10 and need not be present to win. For ticket prices or sponsorship information contact Martha Benoit at 802-782-4404 or email benoitm222@gmail.com.
Saturday, March 21
>Burst into Spring Expo in Cambridge
The Isanti County Master Gardeners present their annual “Burst Into Spring” Garden Expo from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Armed Forces Community Center in Cambridge (505 Spirit River Drive S). This gardening extravaganza will include keynote, educational classes, silent auction, door prizes and vendors. Vendors and silent auction will be open to the public from 10:30 a.m. to 3 .p m. Registration can be made by calling the Extension Office at 763-689-1810.
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. You do not have to live in Isanti county to come to Ruby’s. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
>Peace Walk in Cambridge
The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
>Community Gathering on Climate Crisis
The climate crisis is a top issue for the majority of Americans. We are having many different feelings about what is happening, but it can be hard to share these feelings with others. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Monthly Community Gathering at the North Branch Library will focus on “How to have frank conversations with anyone about restoring our damaged planet.” Become attuned, enjoy desserts. The gathering is open to the public and sponsored by Women Thinking Out Loud. For those interested in working on the group’s initiative, a meeting at 12:30 p.m. will follow the gathering. If you want to work with others about the climate crisis, this is an opportunity to do so locally.
>Spaghetti Dinner at Christ the King
The Christ the King Knights of Columbus, Council No. 12813, will host a Spaghetti Dinner from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Christ the King Parish Hall on Fern Street in Cambridge. $7 for adults, $3 for children 5-12 and 4 and under free. $20 for an immediate family. All are welcome.
Wednesday, March 25
>Rush City Community Gardens Meeting
The Rush City Community Gardens will be ready for planting again this spring. Their first meeting for 2020 will be from 4-6 p.m. at the Rush City Community Center (720 W.14th St.). Sue Humble, master gardener, will talk about weeds and controlling them, and have time for Q&A. Come learn more about the community gardens and registering for a plot for this summer. All are welcome. For more information call Bev, 612-390-6705.
Thursday, March 26
>Isanti Memory Cafe
The Isanti Memory Cafe will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Spirit River Community Center, 1321 Heritage Blvd., Isanti. Come with your loved one or care companion. Share your stories and socialize with others who are concerned about memory loss in a relaxed setting. Sponsored by Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s, Spirit River Community Center and funds from a grant from Allina Health. Registration or questions, call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192 or email jtooker@preshomes.org. There is no charge to attend.
