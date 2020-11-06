>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Saturday, Nov. 7
>Wild River Audubon Birdseed Sale
Be safe, mask up, but don’t forget the birds as we head into winter. This is their 44th consecutive birdseed sale to be held from 9 a.m. to noon at Brink’s Market parking lot, 11460 Brink Ave., Chisago City. Once again, they will sell the freshest seed around for our feathered friends. Stock up on black oil sunflower seeds, Cardinal mix, suet, and more. This is their only fundraiser of the year, so be generous to the local chapter and to our birds. A big thank you to Jeff Peterson and his crew at Peterson Mill and Garden Center in North Branch for supplying all of their seed and suet for their annual sales for the last 25 years. Their help with their annual sale has been outstanding,
Sunday, Nov. 15
>Ray’s Fabulous Bing Chili
Ray’s Fabulous Bingo Chili, sponsored by the Isanti Knights of Columbus, will be held via take out only. Pick up under the drive through from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 207 Whiskey Road NW, Isanti. This event is open to the public. Chili is $8 per quart and $4 per pint. Cash and checks accepted only. Serving Ray’s Fabulous Bingo Chili, Pete’s White (chicken) chili and Buck’s Ham/Bean Soup.
