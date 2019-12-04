Through Dec. 31
>Winter Clothing Drive in Rush City
A winter clothing exchange will be available Rush City City Hall, 325 S. Eliot Ave. Donations of gently-used clean coats, mitten, hats or scarfs for children or adults are needed and can be left at City Hall. Anyone who is need of any of these items is encouraged to stop at City Hall, check out the donations and take what is needed. This event is sponsored by Rush City Cares and will be available through the end of December.
Thursday, Dec. 5
>Rumelva Lodge Christmas Feast
The Rumelva Lodge Julebord (Christmas feast) will be held at 7 p.m. at the Isanti County Historical Society, located within the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge. Members, please bring a treat to share; guests are welcome. For more info call Kent at 763-439-0318 or Barb at 763-742-8614.
Friday, Dec. 6
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Howard McCarty American Legion Post 290 (220 S. Main St., Cambridge) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 7
>Free Christmas for Kids Event in Cambridge
A free event, Christmas for Kids, will be held at Christ Lutheran Church, 1 mile east of Cambridge on Highway 95. Registration for ages 3-10 begins at 8:45 a.m., and the event lasts until 12:30 p.m. The children will learn the story of Jesus’ birth, sing songs, decorate cookies and make fun crafts. Lunch will also be served at noon. Call 763-689-5333 with questions.
>Peace Walk in Cambridge
The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
>Long Lake Lutheran Live Nativity
Long Lake Lutheran Church presents its 24th annual Live Nativity at the church, 3921-277th Ave. NW, Isanti. The nativity will be held from 3-7 p.m. and there will also be a Chili and Chicken Wild Rice Soup Supper and Grandma’s Attic Boutique. All are welcome.
>Sounds of the Christmas Season
Hearts and Hands Women’s Ministry presents “Sounds of the Christmas Season.” This free concert will be held at 6:30 p.m. at South Isanti Baptist Church, 3367 County Road 5 NE, Isanti. Music by Gordon Gathright of Hastings and South Isanti Singers Anna Gleason, Maria Gleason and Malanna Olson.
Sunday, Dec. 8
>Christmas Past Holiday Tea in Rush City
The annual Christmas Tea will be held at 1 p.m. at the Rush City Community Center. This year’s theme is “Christmas Past.” The North Chisago Historical Society promises it will again feature beautifully set tables and they will serve an array of tasty sandwiches, side dishes, Christmas cookies and special teas and other beverages. The $20 tickets may be purchased at the Rush City Museum, Rush Printing or Val’s Hair Studio. The public is cordially invited to attend.
>PFLAG Meeting
The next meeting of the East Central MN Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays will be held at 2 p.m. at Common Ground, Cambridge United Methodist Church, 404 N. Cypress, Cambridge. If you are in need of support, or wish to support or have questions on LGBT issues, they encourage you to attend. For questions about their organization or meetings call 320-272-0069. You can also visit ecmnpflag.org.
Thursday, Dec. 12
>Memory Cafe in Cambridge
Cambridge ACT and Family Pathways invites the community to Memory Cafe from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the SAC’s Enrichment Center, 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge City Center Mall. Come with your loved one or care companion and share your stories and socialize with others who are concerned about memory loss in a relaxed setting. Coffee and treats provided. For more information or to register contact Angie Detert at 320-364-1115 or email angied@familypathways.org. There is no fee to attend, but donations welcome to off-set costs.
Friday, Dec. 13
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Chisago County Senior Center (38790 Sixth Ave., North Branch) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 14
>City Center Market Holiday Open House
City Center Market in Cambridge (122 N. Buchanan St.) will host a Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Join for lots of fun at the co-op with an ugly sweater contest, chances to win great prizes and lots of delicious holiday samples! You can also enjoy live holiday music by Kenny Krona from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Learn more at www.citycentermarket.coop.
Sunday, Dec. 15
>The Kingery Family Gospel Concert
The Kingery Family will present a Bluegrass-Gospel Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Rush City (980 West Fourth St.). Free-will offering with proceeds supporting Fostering Families, an organization who enhances the lives of children and families by strengthening the roots of the foster care. Fellowship follows with refreshments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.