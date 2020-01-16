Notice: The Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution scheduled for Jan. 21 has been canceled due to the anticipated cold weather.
Friday, Jan. 17
>Beginning Genealogy Research
Beginning Genealogy Research will be held at 7 p.m. The course is sponsored by the Chisago County Historical Society and will be held at the Chisago County History Center, 12795 Lake Boulevard, Lindstrom. Beginners will be taught the basics of starting a family tree along with an introduction to online sources to help you with your search. There is no fee for this class taught by a genealogist with more than 30 years of experience in American, European and Scandinavian genealogical research. For more information email chisagohistory@frontiernet.net or call 651-269-3580.
Saturday, Jan. 18
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-10:30 a.m. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. Bring boxes or baskets to carry home the food. There are no income or residency requirements. In other words you do not have to live in Isanti county to come to Ruby’s. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
>Peace Walk in Cambridge
The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
>City Center Market Celebrating 41 Years in Business
City Center Market Food Co-op & Deli is celebrating 41 years in business. Join them for a birthday party celebration at City Center Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy free coffee and cookies, prizes and lots of delicious samples. City Center Market is located at 122 Buchanan St. N. in Cambridge. Learn more at citycentermarket.coop.
>Scandinavian Winter Feast
The Royal Neighbors 21st Scandinavian Winter Feast will be held at the Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW, Braham) at 1 p.m. Enjoy Lutefisk, potato sausage, meatballs, potatoes, rutabagas, peas, rolls, pickles and bread pudding. There will also be entertainment, a silent auction and cash bar. Cost is $18 per person and advance tickets are required by Monday, Jan. 13. Purchase tickets at brahamcenter.org or call 320-396-3177. Proceeds go toward building a storage shed at the Braham Event Center.
Monday, Jan. 20
>Skate with the Bluejackets
Cambridge-Isanti High School Hockey presents Skate with the Bluejackets from 5-7 p.m. at the outdoor rink in Cambridge. Are you a Bluejacket hockey fan? Have you ever wanted to meet your favorite Bluejacket hockey player? Grab your skates because here’s your chance. The hockey players will be on site to take pictures and skate with their fans. Treats will be provided. The event is free and all are welcome.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Andersen Corporation (39811 Golden Ave., North Branch) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Thursday, Jan. 23
>Isanti Memory Cafe
The Isanti Memory Cafe will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Spirit River Community Center, 1321 Heritage Blvd., Isanti. Come with your loved one or care companion. Share your stories and socialize with others who are concerned about memory loss in a relaxed setting. Sponsored by Cambridge ACT on Alzheimer’s, Spirit River Community Center and funds from a grant from Allina Health. Registration or questions, call Julie Tooker at 763-691-6192 or email jtooker@preshomes.org. There is no charge to attend.
>Free Computer Classes
An “Intermediate Windows” class, taught by Dave Larson, will be held at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. To register call 763-689-5912. There is no cost to attend.
Friday, Jan. 24
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the American Legion (6439 Elm St., North Branch) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
>Enjoy lunch and The Whitesidewalls Rock n’ Roll Revue
The Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW, Braham) will host lunch and The White Sidewalls Rock n’ Roll Revue. Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. with the show at 1 p.m. Cost for lunch and the show is $32 in advance; $35 at the door. Cost for the show only is $25 in advance or at the door. Only cash or check accepted at the door. For reservations call 651-270-2733 or 651-592-3482. Tickets are also available in Braham at the Braham Event Center, Park Cafe and Frandsen Bank & Trust.
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church (207 County Road 23 NW, Isanti) from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Saturday, Jan. 25
>Open Gym at Braham Event Center
The Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW, Braham) will host an Open Gym featuring Lee “Colorblind” Johnson from 9 a.m. to noon. Free admission, but per-registration required at www.brahamcenter.org. There will be free snacks, bouncy house, games and music, and kids can bring a trike or ball along. Kids of all ages are welcome. Parents must be present and bring indoor shoes.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
>Regional Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club
The next Regional Inventors & Entrepreneurs Club meeting will be held at East Central Energy in Braham. Doors open for networking at 5:30 p.m., presentations start at 6 p.m. Keynote speaker is Neela Mollgaard with Launch Minnesota, and the Business Success Story presentation is Brad Klatt with Uncommon Loon Brewing in Chisago City. Bring your ideas, inventions and friends. For more info and sign up for email updates visit www.ecmnbusiness.com.
Friday, Jan. 31
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Braham Area High School (531 Elmhurst Ave. S., Braham) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 1
>Candlelight Ski at Cambridge Campus
The 18th annual Candlelight Ski will be held at the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus, 300 Spirit River Drive S. Ski, hike or bring your sled and enjoy the cross-country ski trails lined with luminaries in the Spirit River Nature Area. The event will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in rooms G201, G202 and the lobby. The event is free, family-friendly and everyone is welcome. Entertainment by Ken Krona and Rick Stener from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Door prizes at 7:30 p.m.
