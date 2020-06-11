Beginning June 10, through summer
>Vikings Vittles Food Distribution
Viking Vittles will be distributing bags of food every Wednesday this summer starting June 10. These will be available for pickup from 3-6 p.m. or until gone at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch, Countryside Mobile Home Park in North Branch and Stacy Lions Park. This is open to anyone wanting a little extra help feeding their kids over the summer. If you would like to support Viking Vittles by donating you can visit www.gofundme.com/f/nguk5-viking-vittles to donate.
Monday, June 15
>Shalom Thrift Store Reopening in Cambridge
Shalom Thrift Store (1515 First Ave. E., Cambridge) will be reopening on June 15. The hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Due to the vulnerable age group of the Shalom volunteers, please help them keep them safe by wearing a mask while shopping, sanitize hands when entering and maintain social distancing of 6 feet. All children must remain with adults. They will be accepting good clean donations of clothing and household items, but no furniture at this time. Drop of donations outside on the east side of the building. Please unload your own donations and volunteers will be there to guide you. Thank you for your support.
Tuesday, June 16
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2-5 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not enter the fairground’s parking lot before 1 p.m. and do not park on Highway 95 and wait. They will register you while you are in your car and distribute the groceries into your trunk or the hatch back of your vehicles only. If you live outside of Isanti County and have not received food in the last two months, call 612-402-6100 to see if you qualify for food. Please have no more than two families or individuals per car. If you have not yet registered in 2020, please be prepared to show your picture ID and one current utility bill in your name with your current address.
Saturday, Aug. 1
>Chisago County Relay for Life
The American Cancer Chisago County Relay for Life event has been tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Gateway North Mall (old Tanger Mall in North Branch) from 4-10 p.m. but scheduling will depend on government public health guidelines at that time. Please mark your calendars. Right now cancer patients need all the help possible as they are considered one of the high risk population groups related to the COVID-19 virus. Thus, if you can, donate now at www.relayforlife.org/chisagomn or if you would like more information contact Jill Behnke at 651-329-3105.
