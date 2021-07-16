Every Thursday
>Braham Farmers Market
The Braham Farmers Market is held every Thursday, from 3-7 p.m., through October, at Freedom Park along Highway 107 in downtown Braham. It features local produce, jams and jellies, farm fresh eggs, fresh baked treats, hand-crafted items and more.
Every Friday
>Isanti Farmers Market
The Isanti Family Farmer’s Market is held every Friday, from 2-6 p.m., at 400 West Dual Boulevard, Isanti. The Market will run through Sept. 24 and features a wide variety of seasonal produce, meats, baked goods, handmade craft goods, and more.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more.
Every Saturday
>North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the Members Cooperative Credit Union parking lot, on the corner of Eighth Avenue and Main Street, through Oct. 30. Fresh locally grown vegetables, fruit, canned items, baked goods, crafts, flowers, farm fresh eggs and more.
Thursday, July 15
>Rockin’ Hollywood to Perform in Cambridge
Rockin’ Hollywood will perform at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Cambridge, Main Street and Second Avenue Southeast. This is part of the downtown’s Third Thursday events.
Friday, July 16
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Isanti (109 Second Ave. S.) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Saturday, July 17
>Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry
Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held at New Hope Community Church-Isanti Campus, 114 Dahlin Ave., Isanti, from 9-11 a.m. This will be a drive-up distribution only. You will not have to get out of your vehicle. You do not need boxes or totes. Starting at 7:30 a.m. they will be giving out a time ticket so that when you return at the time on your ticket you will then drive through and pay for your share. Please have the $20 ready for the volunteer. Our volunteers will then place your share (already boxed) in your vehicle. Everyone who wants to save on grocery expenses is welcome. In return for a $20 donation, participants receive an abundance of grocery items. There are no income or residency requirements. Everyone is welcome. Look for them on Facebook at Ruby’s Pantry IsantiMN. Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry is at this site every third Saturday of the month. Questions, contact site coordinator Joyce at 612-760-4179.
Sunday, July 18
>Rush City Aquatic Center ‘Big Splash’
All are welcome to join for the “Big Splash” at the Rush City Pool. From noon to 4 p.m. there will be carnival games, food, fun and the Lucky Duck Race. From 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. there is only a $2 per person charge to swim. Bingo will be held in the Rush City Council Chambers from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Proceeds from this event will help purchase additional equipment for the Rush City Aquatic Center, located at 305 S. Eliot Ave., Rush City.
Monday, July 19
>Play Inc. Arts Open Studio
Open Studio Independent Creative Workshop. Bring your supplies and work on your own art or craft in the company of others. No fee. Play Inc. Arts, 111 N. Dellwood St., Cambridge.
Tuesday, July 20
>The Whitesidewalls to Perform in North Branch
The Whitesidewalls will headline the concert in Central Park, 6250 Main St., North Branch. Food and fun begins at 6 p.m., followed by story time at 6:45 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. The Whitesidewalls plays doo-wop, rockabilly and rock and roll.
Wednesday, July 21
>Salad Supper in Braham
All are invited to a salad supper from 5-7 p.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Braham, 1050 Southview Ave. A variety of salads and desserts, coffee and lemonade will be served. Free will offering.
Friday, July 23
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at New Hope Community Church in Cambridge (33030 Vickers St. NE) from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Monday, July 26
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Harris Covenant Church in Harris (43680 Gates Ave.) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Monday, July 26
>Plein Air Painting Outdoors
Plein Air Open Studio Independent Outdoor Workshop. Bring your supplies and paint landscapes in the company of others. No fee. Must register in advance at: www.playincarts.org/classes-2/. The location is to be determined. Visit playincarts.org for an update.
Tuesday, July 27
>Next Door Down to Perform in North Branch
Next Door Down will headline the concert in Central Park, 6250 Main St., North Branch. Food and fun begins at 6 p.m., followed by story time at 6:45 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. Next Door Down plays classic country and rock.
Thursday, July 29
>Jonah and the Whales to Perform in Cambridge
Jonah and the Whales will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. The Cambridge Bar & Grill and The Parlor Ice Cream food trucks will arrive on site at 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6
>iCreate Series ‘Paint Your Pet’
iCreate Series “Paint Your Pet!”presented by Play Inc. Arts. Register for this fun class and then send them a picture of your pet. They will transform it into a paint by number for you. All supplies are included. Ages 8-adult. Minors need to be accompanied by an adult. Cost: $40. Register at: www.playincarts.org/classes-2/. Play Inc. Arts, 111. N. Dellwood St., Cambridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.