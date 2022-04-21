Friday, April 22
>Earth Day Celebration in Rush City
The public is invited to an Earth Day Celebration from 5-8 p.m. at the Rush City High School, 51001 Fairfield Ave., Rush City. Visit with experts on gardening, energy, recycling and monarch butterflies. View a Tesla electric car as well as ECE’s electric Chevy Volt. View the film ‘Kiss the Ground’ in the high School theater at 6:30 p.m. Children activities and door prizes. Concessions by high school students available for purchase.
Saturday, April 23
>Wild River Audubon Adopt-A-Highway Event
Calling all roadside clean-up volunteers! Wild River Audubon’s Adopt-A-Highway event is planned for 9 a.m. The group will meet at the intersection of County Highways 21 and 37 (Redwing Avenue and 310th Street) – about a mile north of Shafer. The group will pick up the litter along two miles of Chisago County Highway 37 to the east of our rendezvous at its intersection with Chisago County Highway 21. Wild River Audubon will provide safety vests and trash bags. Volunteers should bring face masks (to use if you are sharing a car with someone), gloves, tick repellent, water, hats and sunscreen (if necessary). All are welcome. Come for the camaraderie and the “doing good” satisfaction it brings.
Saturday, April 23
>Scandinavian Showcase in Cambridge
The Scandinavian Showcase features a smorgasbord of talented Scandinavian-American performers and will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School, 430 Eighth Ave. NW, Cambridge. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and all tickets are $10. Tickets are all general admission and can be ordered online at norskstoryteller.com/scandinavian-showcase-tickets or will be available for purchase at the door. The showcase features the comedy and music of “Ole” impersonator Bruce Danielson; author and storyteller Rose Arrowsmith; nyckelharpa player Renee Vaughan; and Scandinavian storyteller and comedian Chad Filley.
Sunday, April 24
>Stacy Lions Pancake Breakfast
The Stacy Lions will hold a Pancake Breakfast with eggs, sausage and beverages from 9 a.m. to noon at Doyle Field, 30309 Forest Boulevard, Stacy. Free will donations accepted.
Wednesday, April 27
>Journey New Life Church Community Dinner
The Journey New Life Church will be hosting a community dinner every last Wednesday of the month and the next one is from 5:30-7 p.m. on April 27 at 601 Heritage Boulevard NE, Isanti. All are welcome to join for a time of food and fellowship and take the opportunity to make connections with others in the community. Call 763-689-4471 with any questions.
Wednesday, April 27
>Wild River Audubon Presentation on Bluebirds
The public is invited to join the Wild River Audubon Society at 7 p.m. at the aptly named Uncommon Loon Brewing Company, 10825 Lake Boulevard, Chisago City, for an evening of good beer and a presentation on Eastern Bluebirds by Wild River Audubon member Gloria Peterson. Peterson has been monitoring bluebird trails in Chisago County for 19 years and will share with the group what she has learned and observed, as well as what we can do for our backyard bluebirds.
Saturday, April 30
>Play Inc. Arts’ Spring into Arts Giveaway
Play Inc. Arts is giving away free art kits. Celebrate spring with a fun art project. Pick up your free kit at Play Inc. Arts, located in the Cambridge Public Library, 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, from 9 a.m. to noon. First come, first served. All are welcome.
Sunday, May 1
>Community Potluck in North Branch
The community potluck dinner at the Chisago County Community Center (38790 Sixth Ave., North Branch) will be held at 12:30 p.m. All are invited and encouraged to bring a dish to share. This month’s potluck is being held one week earlier than normal due to Mother’s Day.
Thursday, May 5
>Rush City High School Hosts Career Fair
Rush City High School (51001 Fairfield Ave., Rush City) is sponsoring a Career Fair from 12:30-2:30 p.m. They are hosting 36-plus vendors from all career choices. The event is for students in grades 7-12, but is open to the public as well.
Saturday, May 7
>South Maple Ridge Cemetery Association
Family, friends and neighbors are invited to the South Maple Ridge Cemetery Association annual Clean Up Day on May 7. Coffee and clean up starts at 9 a.m. Annual meeting at 11 a.m. followed by a potluck lunch at 11:30 a.m., located at 38502 Verdin St. NW, Stanchfield. They look forward to seeing you. For more information, call or text Alan Ek at 612-810-3237 or visit their Facebook page (Friends of South Maple Ridge Cemetery Association). There will also be a tour of their 1897 Swedish Church and grounds.
Saturday, May 7
>Free Class on Overview of Computers
Overview of Computers will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge. All classes are free, and to register call 763-689-5912. Classes will be taught by Dave Larson and masks are encouraged. Computer terminology, parts inside the computer, tips for buying one, time for questions and a fun surprise will be offered.
Saturday, May 14
>Free Class on Weight Loss and Health
A free class on weight loss and health will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge. All classes are free, and to register call 763-689-5912. Classes will be taught by Dave Larson and masks are encouraged. An exciting new way to look at weight loss and health. The instructor lost over 90 pounds and you can too. All ages welcome.
