>Free Pickleball Lesson and Drills
The Cambridge Area Pickleball Association is offering a free Lesson and Skills & Drills starting in May. This will be done over three evenings each week during the early month of May, from 6-8 p.m. at the Cambridge outdoor pickleball courts. The first night is a lesson for new players with the following two evenings of skills & drill to increase the player’s comfort and confidence on the pickleball courts. Pickleball is described as the combination of badminton, ping pong and tennis and is played on a court about 1/2 the size of a tennis court. In the past three years more than 150 players in our area have joined in on getting exercise and improving their health. Pickleball paddles and ball are available for the lesson and drills. Join in the exercise, fun and friendship and then enjoy the sport for the rest of the summer. There are openings for only 10 players each of two weeks. If there are questions and/or to reserve one of the slots call 763-567-9641.
>‘Aunti Mame’ available by Video on Demand
Coming this weekend, May 1 and May 2, for only 48 hours, the public has the opportunity to watch the Video on Demand presentation of “Auntie Mame,” as performed by Cambridge-Isanti High School Theatre. Their live in-person performance was professionally recorded and is being produced by SNProductions of Forest Lake. That means you can sit back in the comfort of your own home and watch this funny show. Tickets are available at www.showtix4u.com and are $5. The show will be available Friday midnight to Sunday midnight. They appreciate your support of CIHS Theatre. Questions? Call the ticket booth, 763-689-6466.
>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) are available for pickup at the North Branch Outlet Mall, Suite 108, on every school day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Questions? Call Donna at 612-363-5072. For more information on Vikings Vittles visit trinitynorthbranch.org/missions.
Saturday, May 1
>Opening of the History Museum in Rush City
The North Chisago Historical Society has announced the re-opening of their History Museum in Rush City from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The museum is located at 350 South Eliot Avenue in downtown, just one block north of the Rush City Bakery. New displays, including the Medical Room, are ready for viewing. The community is invited to visit this free exhibit facility.
Friday, May 7
>Play Inc. Arts ‘iCreate’ Series
Play Inc. Arts presents “iCreate” Series Paint & Plant at 6:30 p.m. Much like a paint party, only better! They will be holding a series of creative evenings open to adults to enjoy with friends, co-workers or a date. This month they will be painting a clay pot and then planting it with a succulent. Register online: playincarts.org/icreate.
Saturday, May 8
>Cambridge Farmers Market
Cambridge Farmers Market begins May 8. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more. The Farmers Market will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge.
Saturday, May 15
>Rush City Garden Club Plant Sale
The Rush City Garden Club Plant Sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. in the downtown city park (follow the signs). Proceeds from the sale will go toward scholarships and garden club activities.
