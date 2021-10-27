Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Every Thursday
>Braham Farmers Market
The Braham Farmers Market is held every Thursday, from 3-7 p.m., through October, at Freedom Park along Highway 107 in downtown Braham. It features local produce, jams and jellies, farm fresh eggs, fresh baked treats, hand-crafted items and more.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more.
Every Saturday
>North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the Members Cooperative Credit Union parking lot, on the corner of Eighth Avenue and Main Street, through Oct. 30. Fresh locally grown vegetables, fruit, canned items, baked goods, crafts, flowers, farm fresh eggs and more.
Friday, Oct. 29
>Trick or Treat in Downtown Cambridge
A variety of businesses located in downtown Cambridge will be open for trick or treating from 3-6 p.m. All are welcome.
Friday, Oct. 29
>Rush City Chamber Citizen of the Year
The Rush City Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a banquet at The Spare Room at Chucker’s Bowl to honor the Rush City Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Citizen of the Year Todd Johnston. The social hour will be held at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and then the program and dancing at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 for a single or $40 per couple. Advance ticket sales only at Hair Do or Dye, Hermann Insurance, Olson Chapel and Perreault Chiropractic. For more information call 612-695-6495 or email rushcitychamberdirector@gmail.com.
Sunday, Oct. 31
>Trunk or Treat at Common Ground
Common Ground: A United Methodist Community, will offer a free Trunk or Treat community event from 5-7 p.m. at 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge. For more info call 763- 689-2071 or email openhearts@commongroundumc.org.
Sunday, Oct. 31
>Isanti Fire District Halloween Drive Thru
Trick or Treat with the Isanti Firefighters. All are welcome to join for a Halloween Drive Thru from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Isanti Rodeo Grounds. Enter the drive thru at 430 First Ave. NW, Isanti.
Tuesday, Nov. 2
>Fish Lake Lutheran Pork Dinner, Bake Sale
Fish Lake Lutheran (43353 Cedarcrest Trail, Harris) will host its annual Pork Dinner and Bake Sale from 4-6:30 p.m. Roast Pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, coleslaw, pickled beets, rolls, dessert and beverages will be served. Adults are $10, children 6-12 are $5. Children 5 and under are free. Proceeds of this dinner go toward a variety of mission projects.
Friday, Nov. 5
>Red Cross Blood Drive in North Branch
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion, 6439 Elm St., North Branch. Donors are urged to make an appointment as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-73-2767).
Sunday, Nov. 7
>Special Showing, Forum at Common Ground
Common Ground, A United Methodist Community, will be showing “For They Know Not What They Do,” a film by the director of “For the Bible Tells Me So.” This film explores the intersection of religion, sexual orientation and gender identity in America through the stories of four families of faith. All are invited to join at 2 p.m. as the group explores this important issue within our denomination and country. A brief 30-minute discussion will follow the 90-minute film. Common Ground, A United Methodist Community, 404 N. Cypress St., Cambridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.