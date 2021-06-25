>Save the Date for the Hayride 4 Food Drive
Hayride 4 Food Drive organizers are excited to announce the annual Hayride 4 Food Drive that benefits local nonprofit organizations will return to Bloomgren Farms, located north of Cub Foods in Cambridge, on Sunday, Oct. 3. The hayrides will return, as well as silent auctions, raffles, fun activities and refreshments. Admission is a non-perishable food item or a cash donation. More details to come closer to the date.
>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) will be available for pickup starting June 16 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch and Stacy Lions Park. They will also be available for pickup at Central Park North Branch starting June 23 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Questions, call Donna at 612-363-5072.
Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Every Friday
>Almelund Farmers Market
The Almelund Farmers Market will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Fridays from at Rod’s Country Corner. Annuals, perennials and garden plants, asparagus, rhubarb, eggs, maple syrup, honey, breads, jams/jellies, craft items and other goodies available. Products change with the season. New vendors are encouraged and welcome to join.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more.
Thursday, June 24
>High 48s to Perform in Cambridge
The High 48s will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. Sumo Egg Rolls and The Parlor Ice Cream food trucks will arrive on site at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29
>Isanti County Triad Meeting
The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office will host a Triad meeting for Isanti County Senior Citizens at 10 a.m. at the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, 2440 S. Main St., Cambridge. The guest speaker will be on police and the media. All seniors are welcome.
Tuesday, June 29
>Transit Authority to Perform in North Branch
Transit Authority will headline the concert in Central Park, 6250 Main St., North Branch. Food and fun begins at 6 p.m., followed by story time at 6:45 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. Transit Authority is a premier Chicago tribute band.
Wednesday, June 30
>Bold North Day Camp
Bold North Day Camp - Trail Biking, will be held June from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open for youth grades 4-8. Pack your bike, it’s time to hit the trails. Youth will learn about bike and trail maintenance, learn tips and tricks for trail riding and familiarize themselves with the great single track riding that Springvale County Park in Cambridge has to offer. To register contact Chisago County 4-H staff at 651-277-0150.
Wednesday, June 30
>Free Community Dinner at Journey New Life Church
The Journey New Life Church will be hosting a community dinner the last Wednesday of the month starting on June 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 601 Heritage Blvd NE, Isanti. All are welcome to join for a time of food and fellowship and take the opportunity to make connections with others in the community.
Thursday, July 8
>Devon Worley to Perform in Cambridge
Devon Worley will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. The Big Red Wagon and The Parlor Ice Cream food trucks will arrive on site at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
>Sweethearts Dinner Band to Perform in North Branch
The Sweethearts Dinner Band will headline the concert in Central Park, 6250 Main St., North Branch. Food and fun begins at 6 p.m., followed by story time at 6:45 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. The Sweethearts Dinner Band plays alternative rock from then and now.
Wednesday, July 14
>Bold North Day Camp
Bold North Day Camp - Fishing, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open for youth grade 4-8. Get hooked on fishing while enjoying the beauty of Mille Lacs Lake. Make your own lure and test it out from the fishing piers at Eddy’s Resort in Onamia. To register contact Chisago County 4-H staff at 651-277-0150.
Thursday, July 15
>Rockin’ Hollywood to Perform in Cambridge
Rockin’ Hollywood will perform at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Cambridge, Main Street and Second Avenue Southeast. This is part of the downtown’s Third Thursday events.
Tuesday, July 20
>The Whitesidewalls to Perform in North Branch
The Whitesidewalls will headline the concert in Central Park, 6250 Main St., North Branch. Food and fun begins at 6 p.m., followed by story time at 6:45 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. The Whitesidewalls plays doo-wop, rockabilly and rock and roll.
Tuesday, July 27
>Next Door Down to Perform in North Branch
Next Door Down will headline the concert in Central Park, 6250 Main St., North Branch. Food and fun begins at 6 p.m., followed by story time at 6:45 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. Next Door Down plays classic country and rock.
Thursday, July 29
>Jonah and the Whales to Perform in Cambridge
Jonah and the Whales will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. The Cambridge Bar & Grill and The Parlor Ice Cream food trucks will arrive on site at 6 p.m.
