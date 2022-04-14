Thursday, April 14
>Christ in Passover Presentation
“Christ in the Passover: A Presentation” will be hosted at 7 p.m. at North Isanti Baptist Church, 2248 313th Ave. NE, Cambridge, using real elements to explain the link between the Passover seder and Jesus’ life, death and resurrection. All are welcome to this free presentation. For more information call 763-689-3576.
Tuesday, April 19
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not park on the streets near the fairground nor enter the fairground prior to 1 p.m. If you have not registered yet this year, bring your picture ID and one current utility bill. Groceries for up to two families per vehicle and they will be loaded in your trunk or hatch back of your vehicle only.
Thursday, April 21
>Rush City Garden Club Meeting
The Rush City Garden Club will meet at 9 a.m. at Rusheba Town Hall, 51533 Forest Blvd., Rush City. It will be a planning meeting for the plant sale in May and they will be doing spring clean up at Rush City Gardens. Anyone is welcome. If you plan to participate in the clean up, please bring tools.
Thursday, April 21
>Friends of the Isanti Area Library Meeting
The Friends of the Isanti Area Library invite the public to its monthly planning meeting at 9 a.m. at the East Central Regional Library Outreach site in Isanti City Hall, 200 First Ave. NW., Isanti. Contact Susi at 763-444-4585 with questions.
Friday, April 22
>Earth Day Celebration in Rush City
The public is invited to an Earth Day Celebration from 5-8 p.m. at the Rush City High School, 51001 Fairfield Ave., Rush City. Visit with experts on gardening, energy, recycling and monarch butterflies. View a Tesla electric car as well as ECE’s electric Chevy Volt. View the film ‘Kiss the Ground’ in the high School theater at 6:30 p.m. Children activities and door prizes. Concessions by high school students available for purchase.
Saturday, April 23
>Scandinavian Showcase in Cambridge
The Scandinavian Showcase features a smorgasbord of talented Scandinavian-American performers and will be held at 7 p.m. at the Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School, 430 Eighth Ave. NW, Cambridge. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and all tickets are $10. Tickets are all general admission and can be ordered online at norskstoryteller.com/scandinavian-showcase-tickets or will be available for purchase at the door. The showcase features the comedy and music of “Ole” impersonator Bruce Danielson; author and storyteller Rose Arrowsmith; nyckelharpa player Renee Vaughan; and Scandinavian storyteller and comedian Chad Filley.
Sunday, April 24
>Stacy Lions Pancake Breakfast
The Stacy Lions will hold a Pancake Breakfast with eggs, sausage and beverages from 9 a.m. to noon at Doyle Field, 30309 Forest Boulevard, Stacy. Free will donations accepted.
Saturday, April 30
>Play Inc. Arts’ Spring into Arts Giveaway
Play Inc. Arts is giving away free art kits. Celebrate spring with a fun art project. Pick up your free kit at Play Inc. Arts, located in the Cambridge Public Library, 111 Dellwood St. N., Cambridge, from 9 a.m. to noon. First come, first served. All are welcome.
Saturday, May 7
>South Maple Ridge Cemetery Association
Family, friends and neighbors are invited to the South Maple Ridge Cemetery Association annual Clean Up Day on May 7. Coffee and clean up starts at 9 a.m. Annual meeting at 11 a.m. followed by a potluck lunch at 11:30 a.m., located at 38502 Verdin St. NW, Stanchfield. They look forward to seeing you. For more information, call or text Alan Ek at 612-810-3237 or visit their Facebook page (Friends of South Maple Ridge Cemetery Association). There will also be a tour of their 1897 Swedish Church and grounds.
Saturday, May 7
>Free Class on Overview of Computers
Overview of Computers will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge. All classes are free, and to register call 763-689-5912. Classes will be taught by Dave Larson and masks are encouraged. Computer terminology, parts inside the computer, tips for buying one, time for questions and a fun surprise will be offered.
Saturday, May 14
>Free Class on Weight Loss and Health
A free class on weight loss and health will be offered from 1-4 p.m. at Joy Lutheran Church, 1155 Joy Circle, Cambridge. All classes are free, and to register call 763-689-5912. Classes will be taught by Dave Larson and masks are encouraged. An exciting new way to look at weight loss and health. The instructor lost over 90 pounds and you can too. All ages welcome.
