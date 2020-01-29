>Free Tax Assistance
The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program offers tax preparation help free to anyone of any age - but especially if you are 50 or older or can’t afford paid tax preparation. With the help of their team of IRS-certified volunteers they make it easy for you. They will be at the Chisago County Senior Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on each Friday and Saturday from Feb.1 through April 18. To make an appointment, call 651-674-8658 between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Thursday, Jan. 30
>Family Fun Night at Phoenix Academy
The Phoenix Academy of Art and Science, a tuition-free charter school in North Branch, is hosting a Family Fun Night from 5-7:30 p.m. Come learn more about Phoenix Academy and have a fun night together as a family! A spaghetti dinner will be available ($5 per person/$20 per family), board and card games will be ready to be played, and two painting classes/projects will be offered, one at 5:30 p.m. and one at 6:15 p.m. ($5 per person, per class for the painting project to cover supplies.) Tours of the school will be offered by the principal, Jim Gagner, at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. All are welcome. For more information contact Phoenix Academy at 651-237-0656, 38460 Lincoln Trail, North Branch.
Friday, Jan. 31
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at the Braham Area High School (531 Elmhurst Ave. S., Braham) from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Saturday, Feb. 1
>Peace Walk in Cambridge
The bi-monthly peace walk in Cambridge will take place at 9 a.m. The group meets in the parking lot at Highway 95 and Birch Street, and the walk takes about half an hour. They try to keep their messages positive, supporting equal rights and justice for all, protection of our environment, and an end to violence. Anyone is welcome to join. They walk on the first and third Saturdays of every month.
>Candlelight Ski at Cambridge Campus
The 18th annual Candlelight Ski will be held at the Anoka-Ramsey Community College Cambridge Campus, 300 Spirit River Drive S. Ski, hike or bring your sled and enjoy the cross-country ski trails lined with luminaries in the Spirit River Nature Area. The event will be held from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in rooms G201, G202 and the lobby. The event is free, family-friendly and everyone is welcome. Entertainment by Ken Krona and Rick Stener from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Door prizes at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
>We R Able Support Group Welcomes Guest Speaker
Brian Voss, chairman of the Minnesota Transportation Museum in St. Paul, will be the presenter at the February meeting of the We R Able Support Group. Meeting is at 1 p.m. at the Chisago County Senior Center, 38790 Sixth Ave., North Branch. Suggested donation, $1. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday, Feb. 9
>Cash Bingo at Christ the King in Cambridge
The Christ the King Knights of Columbus, Council No. 12813, is sponsoring “Cash Bingo” at 2 p.m. They will serve pizza, snacks and a beverage. Free will donation for the eats! Bingo will be held at the Parish Hall, 305 Fern St. N. All proceeds will go to help their Council fund community and parish projects
Monday, Feb. 10
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Harris Covenant Church (43680 Gates Ave., Harris) from 1:30-6:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
>American Red Cross Blood Drive
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church (31075 Genesis Ave., Stacy) from 1-7 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
>Ecumen Hospice Presentation in Braham
All are invited to a Community Social at 3:30 p.m. at the Alice Studt Library in the Braham Event Center, 655 Eighth St. SW. Denise Danelius from Ecumen Hospice will provide information about hospice. What services are involved, do they involve the family, etc. Bring your questions. Refreshments provided.
Thursday, Feb. 13
>Cambridge Memory Cafe
Cambridge ACT and Family Pathways invites the community to Memory Cafe from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the SAC’s Enrichment Center, 140 Buchanan St. N., Suite 164, Cambridge City Center Mall. Come with your loved one or care companion and share your stories and socialize with others who are concerned about memory loss in a relaxed setting. Coffee and treats provided. For more information or to register contact Angie Detert at 320-364-1115 or email angied@familypathways.org. There is no fee to attend, but donations welcome to off-set costs.
>Maple Syrup Production for the Home Hobbyist
If you have ever wanted to make your own Maple Syrup, now is the time to get ready. This class, presented by Isanti County Master Gardener Ruth Paschke, will introduce you to the basics of maple syrup production covering the equipment needed, when and how to tap trees, and processing the sap in way that is easy and economical for the beginner. This presentation will be held on the lower level of the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Ave. SW, Cambridge, at 7 p.m. Reservations are recommended, but not required, by calling the extension office at 763-689-1810.
Friday, Feb. 14
>CIHS Theatre Showtunes, Thespian Induction Gala
Cambridge-Isanti High School Theatre presents Showtunes Showcase and Thespian Induction Gala: A Night of Broadway Music Review Fundraiser. The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. at the Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School. The fundraiser is an evening honoring CIHS Theatre students by induction into the International Thespian Society as well as a presentation of musical selections from Broadway shows. The event is open to the public and donations will be accepted.
Saturday, Feb. 15
>Scandinavian Research
>Scandinavian Research
Scandinavian Research will be held at 2 p.m. The course is sponsored by the Chisago County Historical Society and will be held at the Chisago County History Center, 12795 Lake Boulevard, Lindstrom. Scandinavian Research includes online Swedish and Norwegian archive research along with help in reading the records. There is no fee for this class taught by a genealogist with more than 30 years of experience in American, European and Scandinavian genealogical research. For more information email chisagohistory@frontiernet.net or call 651-269-3580.
Thursday, Feb. 20
>Rush City Garden Club Seeding Class
The Rush City Garden Club will be offering a seeding starting class at 9 a.m. at Rusheba Hall in Rush City. Their activities are open to the public and they always welcome new members to their club. If you are interested in joining or attending an activity contact Paula Bengston at 320-358-3388.
