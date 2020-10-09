Friday, Oct. 9
>Veterans Memorial Park Dedication in Cambridge
The Veterans Memorial Park Dedication will be held at 6 p.m. at 207 S. Birch St., Cambridge. Walls 1-2 and 3 will be unveiled. There will also be a flag raising ceremony. All are welcome and please bring lawn chairs. For more information call 612-324-3568.
Friday, Oct. 9 and Saturday, Oct. 10
>Friends of the Isanti Area Library Used Book Sale
Friends of the Isanti Area Library is having its 9th annual Used Book Sale on Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Junction Bowl in Isanti. The sale includes about 5,000 books, DVDs, and audiobooks - all donated by members of the community. You won’t want to miss the Buck-a-Bag sale from noon-3 p.m. on Saturday. Everything you can fit into a Walmart-size bag is just $1. The Friends sincerely appreciate everyone who is involved in their special event, especially Mike Warring, owner of Junction Bowl, the many volunteers who help make this event possible, and Minnesota author Denise Devine who will be on hand to discuss and sign her books. For more information or to volunteer your help, visit www.IsantiLibrary.org, or contact Susi@IsantiLibrary.org or 763-444-4585.
Saturday, Oct. 10
>Frankensteiners Ball
Frankensteiner’s Ball 15 will be held at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge, 3101 Highway 95, Cambridge. Gates open at 9 a.m. with trophies presented at 4 p.m. All pre-registered cars receive a dash plaque. $10 pre-registration forms available at www.frankensteiners.com or $15 day of show (no plaque). Food and merchandise vendors, door prizes, cash prizes, costume parade, coloring contest and trick or treating for the kids. Food donations or cash appreciated to benefit Family Pathways Food Shelf. Open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles. No dogs allowed.
Monday, Oct. 12
>Candidate Forum in Braham
The 2020 Braham Area Election Candidate Forum will be held at 6 p.m. at the Braham Event Center, with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Candidates from Braham City Council, Braham Mayor and Braham School Board will be participating. Masks required and social distancing will be practiced. The forum will also be broadcast live on Facebook on the Braham Chamber Facebook page.
Thursday, Oct. 15
>Blood Drive in North Branch
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch (38460 Lincoln Trail) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
>Chisago County Senior Center Annual Meeting
The Chisago County Senior Center will be having its annual meeting at 9:30 a.m. The meeting is open to the public and if you are 55 and older you are encouraged to vote for future board candidates. Please come a few minutes early to get health screened by one of their trained volunteers. The Senior Center is located at 38790 Sixth Ave. in North Branch.
