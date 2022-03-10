>Special Education Records Disposal
North Branch Area Public Schools is preparing to dispose of special education student records for the graduation class of 2013. If you have any need of these records or questions about the disposal, contact Mary Rock at 651-674-1013 by April 30.
>Downtown Cambridge Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt
Join the hunt for leprechauns in Downtown Cambridge! Pick up a Scavenger Hunt form from a downtown business, and take it around to other businesses, filling out the form as you discover each leprechaun’s name. (Some are quite hilarious!) The scavenger hunt runs through March 17. Once your Scavenger Hunt form is full, put it in the drop box outside State Farm Insurance. They will be gathered and put in a drawing for prizes! Learn more about the scavenger hunt at https://www.facebook.com/DowntownCambridge. Good luck and happy hunting!
Saturday, March 12
>Annual Meeting for Friends of Wild River State Park
All are welcome to join the Friends of Wild River State Park for a pancake breakfast from 9-10 a.m. The free breakfast includes the Friends “secret recipe” pancakes, sausage, coffee, and juice, and of course maple syrup made at Wild River State Park. The breakfast this year is at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Almelund, so there is adequate space for seating. Enter the church on the east side, across from Rod’s gas station. The annual meeting of the Friends will follow at 10 a.m. The agenda will include updates from Kris Backlund, Park Manager; Mike Dunker, Central Region Regional Naturalist; and Arielle Courtney, DNR Parks and Trails Partnership Consultant. There will also be updates on sponsored activities, including new grants received for a nature play area at the park and Earth Day activities and grant money now available for naturalist initiatives from a gift from the Stan Nelson estate.
Sunday, March 13
>East Central MN PFLAG
East Central MN PFLAG will be host its next monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at Common Ground, United Methodist Church, 404 Cypress St. N., Cambridge. ECMN PFLAG (Parents, Friends and Family of Lesbians and Gays) is an all-volunteer organization that provides support for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning persons, their families and friends by being a visible presence in communities across the five-county region of east central Minnesota. PFLAG welcomes everyone who is interested in supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. For more information visit www.ecmnpflag.org, or search for the, on Facebook. They are requiring masks and social distancing at their meetings.
Tuesday, March 15
>Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution
Cambridge Surplus Food Distribution will distribute food at the Isanti County Fairgrounds in Cambridge from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. (or until food runs out). Do not park on the street near the fairground nor enter the fairground prior to 1 p.m. If you have not registered yet this year, bring your picture ID and one current utility bill. Groceries for up to two families per vehicle and will be loaded in your truck or hatch back of your vehicle only.
Thursday, March 17
>Rush City Garden Club Meeting
The Rush City Garden Club will hold their monthly event at 9 a.m. at Rusheba Town Hall, 51445 Forest Blvd., Rush City. They will have a Master Gardener speak about Native Gardens. A club meeting will follow. Snacks will be served and guests are welcome.
Sunday, March 20
>Cash Bingo at Christ the King Parish Hall
The Christ the King Knights of Columbus, Council No. 12813, is sponsoring “Cash Bingo” at 2 .pm. They will serve pizza, snacks and a beverage. Free will donation for the eats. Bingo will be held at the Parish Hall on Fern Street in Cambridge. All proceeds will go to help their Council fund community and Parish projects.
