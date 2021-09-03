>Apple Fest Canceled, But You Can Order Pies
The Almelund Apple Festival scheduled for Sept. 19 has been canceled. They appreciate the support they’ve had for the last 25 years, but the continued threat of the new COVID variants to anyone attending has made this decision necessary. If you would like to order one of the Homemade Apple Pies that they typically serve, visit the order form on www.amadortownship.com. The cost of each pie is $15. You can order them before Sept. 15 and pick them up before the end of the month. All details are on the order form. Questions, call 651-269-3580 or email amadortownship@gmail.com.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more.
Every Saturday
>North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in the Members Cooperative Credit Union parking lot, on the corner of Eighth Avenue and Main Street, through Oct. 30. Fresh locally grown vegetables, fruit, canned items, baked goods, crafts, flowers, farm fresh eggs and more.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
>Learn about Recycling at Community Social
Many of us are recycling to aid in reducing our trash. If what you can and can’t recycle is confusing, come to the Community Social in the Library Room at the Braham Event Center (655 Eighth St. SW) on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. What Quality Disposal Services is able to recycle differs from the previous hauler. A representative from Quality will be there to clarify the issues. It is free and everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Thursday, Sept. 9
>Kenny Krona to Perform at North Folk Winery
Common Ground Concert Series presents Kenny Krona at 6 p.m. at North Folk Winery (43150 Blackhawk Road, Harris). Tickets are $15 and are available online at Showtix4u.com. Bring your friends and come early to enjoy some wood-fired pizza, your favorite beverage and a great night of music.
Saturday, Sept. 11
>North Country Hillbillys Car & Truck Show
The 15th annual North Country Hillbillys Car & Truck Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Braham Covenant Church (County Highway 4 and Highway 107). This is a free show but non-perishable food items for the local food shelf will be collected. Register on site. Custom dash plaques to first 75 entrants. Prize drawings throughout the day. 11:30 a.m. will be the “Valve Cover Race.” 1:30 p.m. will be the “Muffler Rap Contest.” There will also be a Kid’s Tent. For more information visit www.theNCH.com.
Sunday, Sept. 12
>PFLAG Meeting
ECMn PFLAG will host its next monthly meeting at 2 p.m. at Common Ground, United Methodist Church, 404 Cypress Street N., Cambridge. East Central Minnesota PFLAG (Parents, Friends and Family of Lesbians and Gays) is an all-volunteer organization that provides support for gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, questioning persons, their families and friends by being a visible presence in communities across the five-county region of east central Minnesota. PFLAG welcomes everyone who is interested in supporting the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families. For more information visit www.ecmnpflag.org or search for them on Facebook.
