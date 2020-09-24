>North Chisago County Historical Society Museum
The North Chisago County Historical Society museum opened in May 2015 and its mission is to “discover, preserve and disseminate knowledge regarding the history of North Chisago County and the state of Minnesota.” The Museum is located downtown Rush City at 350 South Eliot Ave. At this time, the Museum is closed due to the COVID pandemic; however, normally is open on Thursdays, 1-4 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are many volunteers working on new displays to be featured at the museum. These changes are driving a need to update the current website and Facebook page and thus the Historical Society is looking for a volunteer to redesign and manage our social media platforms. Please submit qualifications and resume to Deb Dahlberg@ dandeb66@yahoo.com
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will distribute groceries to families in need of assistance every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. in the parking lot of First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. A referral is needed from Isanti County Family Services.
Every Friday
>Isanti Family Farmers Market
The Isanti Family Farmers Market is held every Friday from 2-6 p.m. at 400 West Dual Blvd., Isanti (next to the Isanti Liquor Store). Offering a wide variety of seasonal produce, meats, baked goods, handmade craft goods and more. The Market will be held through Sept. 25.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 N. Buchanan St., Cambridge. Fresh produce, pasture-raised meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts, and more!
>North Branch Farmers Market
The North Branch Farmers Market is held every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of Member’s Cooperative Credit Union, the corner of Main Street and Eighth Avenue at 6241 Main St., North Branch. Fresh vegetables, fruits, jams and jellies, baked goods and other farmer-produced items will be on sale every Saturday through Oct. 31.
Friday, Sept. 25
>Blood Drive in Cambridge
An American Red Cross Blood Drive will be held at New Hope Community Church in Cambridge (33030 Vickers St. NE) from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.
September 26-30
>Underground Art Show
The second annual Underground Art Show will be held at the Leader, in the Foundation Room (located in the lower level of the restaurant), 135 Main St. S., Cambridge. It will feature artwork from oil painter Nathan Hager, wood turner Ken Ekvall and graphite artist Marilyn Cuellar. The gallery will be open beginning at noon on Sept. 26 with an opening reception to be held from 4-7 p.m. that evening with wine and hors d’oeuvres served. Other opening times include 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 and Sept. 29; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 30. Admission is free, and all are welcome.
Thursday, Oct. 1
>2020 Virtual Candidate Forum
The North 65 Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 2020 Virtual Candidate Forum from 6:30-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The following candidates have been invited to participate: Cambridge City Council, Isanti City Council, Cambridge-Isanti School Board, Isanti County Commissioner Districts 2, 3 and 4, State Senator District 32 and State Representative District 32A. Questions for the candidates can be submitted online at north65chamber.com. Look for the forum under events.
Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4
>Drive Through for Food Drive
A Drive through For Food Drive will be held Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 from 1-5 p.m. at the Cub Foods parking lot in Cambridge. Donated food items will be given to the First Baptist Church food pantry. Cash donations will be given to the local Salvation Army. This event replaces the annual Hayride 4 Food Drive which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.