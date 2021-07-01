>Viking Vittles
Viking Vittles (meals) will be available for pickup starting June 16 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in North Branch and Stacy Lions Park. They will also be available for pickup at Central Park North Branch starting June 23 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Questions, call Donna at 612-363-5072.
Every Tuesday
>Isanti County Food Pantry
The Isanti County Food Pantry will provide groceries and grocery vouchers to families in need of food assistance on Tuesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Cambridge, 304 Main St. S. Families are eligible once per month.
Every Thursday
>Braham Farmers Market
The Braham Farmers Market is held every Thursday, from 3-7 p.m., through October, at Freedom Park along Highway 107 in downtown Braham. It features local produce, jams and jellies, farm fresh eggs, fresh baked treats, hand-crafted items and more.
Every Friday
>Isanti Farmers Market
The Isanti Family Farmer’s Market is held every Friday, from 2-6 p.m., at 400 West Dual Boulevard, Isanti. The Market will run through Sept. 24 and features a wide variety of seasonal produce, meats, baked goods, handmade craft goods, and more.
Every Friday
>Almelund Farmers Market
The Almelund Farmers Market will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Fridays from at Rod’s Country Corner. Annuals, perennials and garden plants, asparagus, rhubarb, eggs, maple syrup, honey, breads, jams/jellies, craft items and other goodies available. Products change with the season. New vendors are encouraged and welcome to join.
Every Saturday
>Cambridge Farmers Market
The Cambridge Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the City Center Market parking lot, 122 Buchanan St. N., Cambridge, through Oct. 30. Fresh produce, meat, cut flowers, baked goods, canned goods, crafts and more.
Thursday, July 8
>Devon Worley to Perform in Cambridge
Devon Worley will perform at 6:30 p.m. at Cambridge City Park, 810 Second Ave. SW, Cambridge. Bring your lawn chairs or blankets. The Big Red Wagon and The Parlor Ice Cream food trucks will arrive on site at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, July 13
>Sweethearts Dinner Band in North Branch
The Sweethearts Dinner Band will headline the concert in Central Park, 6250 Main St., North Branch. Food and fun begins at 6 p.m., followed by story time at 6:45 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. The Sweethearts Dinner Band plays alternative rock from then and now.
Wednesday, July 14
>Bold North Day Camp
Bold North Day Camp - Fishing, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open for youth grade 4-8. Get hooked on fishing while enjoying the beauty of Mille Lacs Lake. Make your own lure and test it out from the fishing piers at Eddy’s Resort in Onamia. To register contact Chisago County 4-H staff at 651-277-0150.
Thursday, July 15
>Rockin’ Hollywood to Perform in Cambridge
Rockin’ Hollywood will perform at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Cambridge, Main Street and Second Avenue Southeast. This is part of the downtown’s Third Thursday events.
Sunday, July 18
>Rush City Aquatic Center ‘Big Splash’
All are welcome to join for the “Big Splash” at the Rush City Pool. From noon to 4 p.m. there will be carnival games, food, fun and the Lucky Duck Race. From 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. there is only a $2 per person charge to swim. Bingo will be held in the Rush City Council Chambers from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Proceeds from this event will help purchase additional equipment for the Rush City Aquatic Center, located at 305 S. Eliot Ave., Rush City.
Tuesday, July 20
>The Whitesidewalls to Perform in North Branch
The Whitesidewalls will headline the concert in Central Park, 6250 Main St., North Branch. Food and fun begins at 6 p.m., followed by story time at 6:45 p.m. and the concert at 7 p.m. The Whitesidewalls plays doo-wop, rockabilly and rock and roll.
